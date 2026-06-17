Free RIFM Webinar Explores Human Relevance and Risk in Developmental and Reproductive Toxicology

MAHWAH, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) will host a free webinar, "From High-Dose Studies to Human Relevance: Understanding Fragrance Safety," on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM EDT.

REGISTER NOW

As regulatory frameworks continue to evolve globally, developmental and reproductive toxicity data play an increasingly prominent role in chemical safety discussions. Understanding how laboratory findings translate to real-world human exposure remains a critical challenge for regulators, industry stakeholders, and the scientific community.

This webinar will explore the distinctions among dose, exposure, hazard, and risk, providing attendees with a framework for evaluating developmental and reproductive toxicity data in modern safety assessments. The discussion will examine how toxicologists determine the relevance of study findings for human health and why exposure remains central to risk assessment.

The session features Kaushal Joshi, PhD, DABT, Principal Scientist, Repeated Dose and Reproductive Toxicology at RIFM; Yax Thakkar, PhD, Manager, Scientific Innovation & Discovery at RIFM; and Aldert H. Piersma, PhD, Emeritus Professor of Reproductive Toxicology at the Institute for Risk Assessment Sciences (IRAS), Utrecht University, Netherlands, and member of the Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety.

Speakers will introduce RIFM's new Developmental and Reproductive Toxicity Data Summary, a key component of a broader initiative to communicate complex toxicological information through a transparent weight-of-evidence framework that integrates hazard identification, exposure information, mechanistic understanding, and the totality of available scientific evidence.

Participants will learn how findings from high-dose studies are evaluated alongside exposure assessments and other scientific evidence to determine their potential relevance to human health. The webinar will also highlight the role of expert judgment in translating complex datasets into meaningful safety conclusions as regulatory discussions increasingly focus on hazard classifications.

The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) is the world's leading resource for the safe use of fragrance ingredients. Formed as a member-supported nonprofit organization in 1966, RIFM evaluates fragrance materials through its internationally recognized safety assessment and research programs.

The Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety is an independent panel of internationally recognized scientists that reviews and guides RIFM's scientific activities, helping ensure fragrance safety assessments remain grounded in rigorous, objective, and transparent science.

Registration is free and open to all interested participants.

Media Contact:

Gary Sullivan

Director of Marketing & Communications

Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM)

[email protected]

SOURCE Research Institute for Fragrance Materials