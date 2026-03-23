RIFM Celebrates 60 Years of Fragrance Safety with Special Series of Trainee Awards at SOT 2026

MAHWAH, N.J., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its milestone 60th-anniversary celebration, the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) is proud to announce a special series of Trainee Awards to be presented during the 2026 Society of Toxicology (SOT) Annual Meeting and ToxExpo. Since its founding in 1966, RIFM has been the global leader in the scientific analysis of fragrance ingredients, and these awards underscore six decades of commitment to fostering the next generation of safety scientists.

Across three days, RIFM scientists will honor outstanding early-career researchers whose work aligns with the evolving landscape of toxicological science.

"Celebrating 60 years of RIFM means more than reflecting on our history; it is about investing in the future of fragrance safety," said RIFM President Anne Marie Api, PhD, Fellow ATS. "By recognizing these talented individuals across diverse specialty sections, we are ensuring that the rigorous, independent science that defines RIFM continues for the next sixty years."

The 2026 Trainee Award presentations will take place at the Marriott Marquis Marina:

Monday, March 23: RIFM Principal Scientist Isabelle Lee, PhD , will present the Dermal Toxicology award to Catalina Gaviria, PhD , at 6:00 PM (Marriott Grand Ballroom 13).

RIFM Principal Scientist , will present the award to , at 6:00 PM (Marriott Grand Ballroom 13). Tuesday, March 24: A cornerstone evening featuring three concurrent awards (6:00 PM): In Vitro and Alternative Methods: Presented by RIFM Principal Scientist Gretchen Ritacco, MS , to Nicole McNabb-Kelada, PhD (Marriott Grand Ballroom 9). Inhalation and Respiratory: Presented by RIFM Principal Scientist Nikaeta Sadekar, PhD, DABT , to Nicole McNabb-Kelada, PhD (San Diego Ballroom C). Risk Assessment: Presented by RIFM Principal Scientist Kaushal Joshi, PhD, DABT , to Mackenzie Allison (Marriott Grand Ballroom 5).

A cornerstone evening featuring three concurrent awards (6:00 PM): Wednesday, March 25: RIFM Scientist Chaitra Deodhar, PhD, will present the Immunotoxicology award to Valeria Bettinsoli at 6:00 PM (San Diego Ballroom A).

These awards highlight RIFM's legacy of collaboration and its long-standing commitment to animal-free New Approach Methodologies (NAMs). By supporting these scientists, RIFM continues to build international trust in the safe use of fragrance materials through transparent, peer-reviewed research.

About RIFM Founded in 1966, RIFM is an independent international non-profit scientific organization that assesses the safety of fragrance ingredients by the most current, internationally accepted guidelines. RIFM's peer-reviewed safety assessments and research are free to the public via fragrancematerialsafetyresource.elsevier.com.

Media Contact:

Gary Sullivan

Marketing & Communications Manager

The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials, Inc. (RIFM)

[email protected]

SOURCE Research Institute for Fragrance Materials