Free Sleep Aid for First Responders

WENATCHEE, Wash., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a long year for everyone, but no more so than our first responders. In recognition of the tireless service of these workers, Thinline Anthem is now offering them the best gift of all - a good night's rest.

scotts firefighter stair climb - Seattle Wa.

Thinline Anthem is a family-owned health supplement company created by a son honoring the service of his firefighter father. Their mission is to support the physical and mental health of "Thinline Heroes," aka police, fire, EMS, 911 dispatchers, nurses, corrections officers, military and any other heroes that put their lives on the line daily for the safety of others.

"Thinline Heroes are overworked and underappreciated. During these times, they need our love and support more than ever. Because of our brand mission and the generosity of our amazing customers, we are able to provide free product to these dedicated men and women," said Thinline Anthem founder Dan McBride.

Any verified first responder personnel who signs up on the website will receive a free bottle of Night Shift, the powerful sleep aid that has been helping these workers get some badly needed shut-eye.

Night Shift contains a proprietary blend of herbs and minerals linked to lowering stress and promoting deep, restful sleep. This includes Mucuna Pruriens used in Ayurvedic medicine that contains high levels of L-dopa thought to increase dopamine levels. McBride says workers who have tried it report waking up fully rested and not feeling groggy.

In addition, they will receive a 20% lifetime discount on all other supplements and an additional 10-15% off subscription packages. They will also be eligible for exclusive promotions and more.

"With this small gesture, we hope to improve the mental and physical health of our essential workers," McBride added.

About Thinline Anthem

Thinline Anthem was created by Dan McBride, who credits his firefighting father and his own personal experience in the field as the motivating force behind the vision. McBride, himself a volunteer firefighter, had a career in law enforcement as a corrections officer.

Their goal is not only to create game-changing products but also to offer support to those on the front lines of health and safety. The company donates a portion of every sale to non-profit organizations like Next Rung & Blue H.E.L.P. that focus on our first responder mental health. They also make regular contributions to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

"We look at our company as something that surpasses a vitamins and supplement brand. It's a community, a support group and a family."

For more information, contact:

Dan McBride

(509) 423-4707

www.thinlineanthem.com

[email protected]

Related Files

nsff.png

Related Images

founder-dan-mcbride-with-father.jpeg

Founder Dan McBride with Father Rick McBride

scotts firefighter stair climb - Seattle Wa.

SOURCE Thinline Anthem