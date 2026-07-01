Freedom Mortgage and USO Launch 14th Annual Rucksacks to Backpacks Campaign, Supporting Military Families Nationwide

As the Nation's Leading VA Lender, Freedom Mortgage Continues Its Commitment to Service Members by Helping Military Children Start the School Year Ready for Success

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the nation's top Veterans Administration (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) lender in the U.S., and one of the largest originators and servicers of residential mortgage loans, today announced the launch of its 14th annual Rucksacks to Backpacks fundraising campaign in partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO). The campaign helps provide backpacks and essential school supplies to children of active-duty service members, National Guard members, and Reservists as they prepare for the upcoming school year, reinforcing Freedom Mortgage's longstanding commitment to supporting military families through homeownership and beyond.

"Military families have placed their trust in Freedom Mortgage for decades, and we are honored to support them through homeownership and in the communities where they live and serve," said Stanley C. Middleman, CEO of Freedom Mortgage. "Through our long-standing partnership with the USO and the Rucksacks to Backpacks campaign, we're helping ensure military children start the school year with confidence and the tools they need to succeed, while demonstrating our gratitude for the service and sacrifices of their families."

Since the start of the campaign in 2012, the Freedom Mortgage Rucksacks to Backpacks campaign has helped ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping for military families while ensuring children have the supplies they need for a successful start to the new school year. Now in its 14th year, the campaign supports critical USO programs and services, including Rucksacks to Backpacks, which enables children in grades K–8 to select the school supplies they need at distribution events hosted at USO Centers across the country.

"We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Freedom Mortgage and its continued commitment to military families through support of the USO," said Ben Leslie, Chief Development Officer of USO. "For 14 years, the Freedom Mortgage Rucksacks to Backpacks campaign has helped military children start the school year prepared to learn and succeed, while reminding families that their service and sacrifices are valued and appreciated."

The 2026 Rucksacks to Backpacks fundraising campaign is part of Freedom Cares, the philanthropic arm of Freedom Mortgage, and will run through July 31. Freedom Mortgage welcomes employees, customers, business partners, and community members to participate by making an online donation. At select Freedom Mortgage offices, employees will have the option to drop off school supplies in collection bins.

To support the Freedom Mortgage Rucksacks to Backpacks campaign, visit https://OneCau.se/_m9brt1.

Distribution events, supported by Freedom Mortgage employee volunteers, will take place throughout the summer at participating USO Centers nationwide, giving military children the opportunity to select backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Freedom Cares provides Freedom Mortgage employees, family members, friends, and customers with opportunities to support their local communities, as well as Veterans and those currently serving in all branches of the U.S. military and their families.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 by Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage Corporation is one of the nation's largest originators and servicers of residential mortgage loans, serving a growing portfolio of more than two million customers. As a leading Ginnie Mae servicer and top VA and FHA lender, Freedom Mortgage is dedicated to helping military families, Veterans, first-time homebuyers, and underserved communities achieve homeownership. This mission extends beyond lending, through the company's culture of service, charitable initiatives, and focus on supporting the communities it serves across the country. Freedom Mortgage has also been recognized as a top workplace for fostering employee engagement, collaboration, and professional growth. Freedom Mortgage (Lender NMLS ID: 2767) is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Through hundreds of locations worldwide and a wide range of programs and services, the USO connects service members to family, home, and country throughout their military journey.

Media Contacts:

Beth Goldman

856-444-2008 or [email protected]

Ellen Longo

609-678-0968 or [email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Mortgage Corporation