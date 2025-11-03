Freedom Mortgage Kicks Off Its 14th Annual Holiday Toy Fundraising Campaign Providing Holiday Gifts to Children Across the Country

Join Freedom Mortgage and its employees from now until December 2 to support the Salvation Army, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), and Toys for Tots in helping families in need of support this holiday season

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage , one of the largest, full-service, independent mortgage companies, and a top Veterans Administration (VA) and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) lender in the U.S., today announced the official kick off of its annual holiday toy fundraiser inviting its employees, partners, customers and the public to donate online to help children and families in need. Donate now or visit: https://onecau.se/2025-htd-external.

Now in its 14th year, Freedom Mortgage's Holiday Toy fundraising campaign runs from November 3 through December 2, supporting the Salvation Army, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), and Toys for Tots. The longstanding initiative reflects the company's commitment to giving back and making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work.

"Giving back is at the heart of our organization, and we take great pride in our annual toy drive that brightens the season for many children and families," said Michael Middleman, Freedom Mortgage Managing Director. "It's a special tradition that brings our community together, spreading kindness and joy during the holidays."

Over the past 14 years, Freedom Mortgage's Holiday Toy campaign has provided thousands of toys each year to children across the country – more than 63,000 to date. In addition to donating online, employees can contribute by dropping off new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes at select Freedom Mortgage offices. The company also offers volunteer opportunities, giving employees a chance to connect directly with the organizations and families they're helping during the holiday season.

For more information about Freedom Cares , the philanthropic arm of Freedom Mortgage, which strives to better the communities in which the company operates as well as provide assistance to Veterans and those currently serving in all branches of the U.S. military and their families, visit FreedomCares.org.

Freedom Mortgage is committed to fostering homeownership and financial betterment across the country. For more information about Freedom Mortgage, visit FreedomMortgage.com.

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, January–September, 2024), and is one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment, where all team members can thrive. Earlier this year, Freedom Mortgage was honored, for the fifth year in a row, as a Top Workplaces USA . Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Freedom Mortgage, Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, visit FreedomMortgage.com.

