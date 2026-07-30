Freeform Future Corp. Awarded Department of War Innovation Unit (DIU) Contract for Adaptive Space Manufacturing and Integration at Scale (10ⁿ) Project

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of War Innovation Unit (DIU) has awarded an Other Transaction (OT) agreement to Freeform Future Corp. as part of the Adaptive Space Manufacturing and Integration at Scale Project (10ⁿ). As orbital constellations expand and operational requirements accelerate, the 10ⁿ project aims to address supply chain bottlenecks by deploying dual-use commercial technologies to produce flight-qualified space hardware on demand. Under this agreement, Freeform will leverage its AI-native Skyfall platform to scale manufacturing for mission-critical space components, including propulsion and structural hardware.

The 10ⁿ project was initiated to address critical production rate and capacity challenges within the U.S. space supply chain. Historically oriented toward low-volume, bespoke components with long lead times, the legacy supply chain is evolving to meet the rapid demand driven by an increase in heavy-lift launch capacity and proliferated satellite architectures.

Through this agreement, Freeform will play a crucial role as a disruptive innovator, utilizing advanced, responsive production methods such as GPU-accelerated physics modeling, metal additive manufacturing, and real time process control. The goal of this collaborative effort is to help the Department of War achieve economies of scale, demonstrating on-demand production rates capable of supporting hundreds of units per month to thousands per year.

"The country needs production that moves at operational speed, and that is what we deliver. No one else can do what we do. We built our manufacturing systems to deliver commercial production capabilities for the toughest customers in the world. DIU saw where manufacturing has to go and came to the company already there. We are proud to put that capability in the hands of America's defense and space forces."

— Erik Palitsch, Founder and CEO, Freeform

By participating in an agile Design-Build-Test and Validate/Qualify iterative process, Freeform will support the advancement of the space manufacturing readiness level (MRL). This partnership ensures the deployment of resilient, cost-effective, and commercially viable solutions to maintain U.S. technological leadership in the space domain.

About Freeform

Freeform Future Corp. is an advanced manufacturing company based in Los Angeles. Freeform built and operates the only AI-native manufacturing system in existence: a Physical AI platform that learns from every part it produces and guarantees quality at scale, from the first prototype to full-rate production. The company owns every layer of its stack, from software and sensors to mechanical and hardware systems, creating a vertically integrated platform that scales with industry-leading efficiency. Freeform is backed by investors including NVIDIA's NVentures, Founders Fund, Threshold Ventures, and Apandion. The company was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies in 2026, and its team includes veterans of SpaceX, Velo3D, Intel, Google, Tesla, and more. Learn more at freeform.co.

SOURCE Freeform Future Corp