Freeform Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Freeform joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, and more

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeform is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture.

"Being recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies is a tremendous honor that validates our mission to redefine manufacturing for the 21st century and proves that the future of manufacturing doesn't need to look like its past. This achievement wouldn't be possible without the trust of our customers and partners who embrace innovation, the dedication of our talented team who bring our vision to life every day, and the unwavering support of our investors who believe in our transformative potential."— Erik Palitsch, Co-Founder and CEO, Freeform

Over the past 18 months, Freeform designed, built, and deployed the world's highest-throughput laser metal 3D printing system — and put it into full-scale production. Where most commercial printers run 1–4 lasers with crippling downtime and low precision, Freeform integrates 18 high-power 1kW lasers in an assembly-line architecture running 24/7/365 with near-zero downtime. Every element of the stack — mechanical systems, computer architecture, optics, software, and machine learning — was developed in-house, making it the only additive system capable of producing mission-critical parts at industrial scale.

Central to the platform is a breakthrough telemetry system using high-speed cameras, high-performance computing, and machine learning to image metal printing physics in real time — capturing data at microsecond intervals and making instant laser adjustments to ensure every part turns out exactly as intended. Freeform is also the first metal printing company powered by Physical AI: a proprietary platform fusing custom AI algorithms, simulations, and real-time sensor data powered by NVIDIA GPUs to continuously improve print capabilities.

The results speak for themselves: Freeform went from producing fewer than 100 parts in 2024 to shipping tens of thousands in 2025, supplying some of the world's leading-edge frontier programs with parts and products that cannot be manufactured any other way. With demand far exceeding current capacity, 2026 brings a major inflection point, with the planned unveiling of Freeform's next-generation factory system, Skyfall, capable of scaling throughput by another 25x. Utilizing hundreds of 1kW lasers in an automated factory architecture, Skyfall will mark a watershed moment for the manufacturing industry.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it. The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value."— Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief, Fast Company

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com . It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About Freeform

Freeform, based in Los Angeles, CA, is on a mission to redefine manufacturing for the 21st century. By combining AI, hardware-accelerated computing, and an autonomous factory architecture, Freeform's platform delivers high-quality metal parts faster, cheaper, and more accurately than what has been possible — unlocking new classes of products that could not have previously existed. Backed by investors including Two Sigma Ventures, Founders Fund, Threshold Ventures, and NVIDIA's NVentures, Freeform is reshaping the future of metal manufacturing.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Freeform Future Corp