BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading vendor-neutral global freight pricing, booking and procurement platform, today announced the appointment of Yaron Eldad as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2026. Yaron will report to Chief Executive Officer Pablo Pinillos and join Freightos' executive leadership team.

Freightos appoints Yaron Eldad as Chief Financial Officer

Yaron Eldad brings more than 25 years of CFO and senior financial leadership experience across technology and life sciences, with particular experience in financial and operational management, business transformation, international growth and public-company finance. He has partnered closely with CEOs and Boards to balance growth investment with sustainable financial performance.

Most recently, Eldad served as Chief Financial Officer of Evogene Ltd., where he led the finance organization across the group and its subsidiaries and oversaw multiple rounds of financing, M&A activity and significant organizational restructuring. Earlier, as CFO of technology company e-SIM, he helped scale the business internationally, led its IPO and its finance function throughout its years as a Nasdaq-listed company. He also co-founded Yamba Group, gaining first-hand experience building and scaling an international business.

"We're pleased to welcome Yaron to Freightos as our Chief Financial Officer," said Pablo Pinillos, CEO of Freightos. "Yaron brings extensive public-company financial leadership experience, together with strong operational discipline and strategic business judgement. His appointment strengthens our leadership as we continue to focus on execution, profitability, and scalable growth. I look forward to working closely with him as we execute on Freightos' strategy."

"Freightos has built a unique position at the intersection of technology, data, and global freight, in an industry with significant opportunity for continued digitalization," said Yaron Eldad. "I am excited to join Pablo and the Freightos team and look forward to helping translate that opportunity into sustainable financial performance, while supporting the investments and operational excellence needed to scale the business over time."

About Freightos

Freightos® is the leading digital infrastructure platform powering the international freight industry. Operating as a vendor-neutral network, Freightos connects airlines, ocean carriers, trucking carriers, freight forwarders, and importers and exporters of all sizes to bring transparency, efficiency, and resilience to global supply chains.

The Freightos platform digitalizes freight execution by transforming manual, fragmented processes into seamless, connected, and data-driven digital workflows. Freightos delivers integrated capabilities including procurement, pricing, quoting, booking, customs clearance, payments, and market intelligence across air, ocean, and road freight. By serving as the intelligence middleware layer that unifies data and workflows, Freightos empowers smarter operational decisions and enables market participants to transact, collaborate, and manage global shipments more effectively.

Used by thousands of logistics service providers and businesses around the world, Freightos combines software, network connectivity, transaction infrastructure, and market data into an interconnected digital ecosystem.

Contacts

Media:

Tamar Hartal

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Investors:

Anat Earon-Heilborn

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SOURCE Freightos