FRISS Joins AF Corse USA as Official Partner for 2026 Racing Season

A partnership rooted in the belief that lasting success comes from discipline, consistency and the ability to perform under pressure

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FRISS, the precision-dosed caffeine pouch brand designed for sustained focus and controlled energy, has joined forces with AF Corse USA, one of the most respected teams in international endurance racing. Through the agreement, FRISS will serve as an Official Partner with activations continuing throughout the remainder of the 2026 season.

FRISS Joins AF Corse USA as Official Partner

The partnership brings together two organizations built around the idea that success is earned over time. Few teams embody that philosophy better than AF Corse. With seven victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans across multiple categories and a recent breakthrough win at the 12 Hours of Sebring, the team has built its reputation through performance under pressure. Today, AF Corse continues to push the sport forward, including through its support of rising talent like Lilou Wadoux, one of endurance racing's most prominent female drivers. FRISS was created around that same belief: sustained performance is what ultimately drives results.

FRISS was founded by Abel Santa, USC Neuroscience graduate and Academy Award-qualified filmmaker. The Gen Z founder built the brand around a simple belief: in a world competing for attention, losing focus comes at a cost. Whether it's a missed opportunity, a mistake under pressure or a lapse in concentration at the wrong moment, performance is often determined by the ability to stay present when it matters most. Available in 75mg and 100mg strengths, FRISS delivers a measured source of caffeine designed to help users maintain control of their energy throughout the day, without the highs and lows associated with many traditional energy products.

"Endurance racing demands concentration, preparation and consistency at every stage of competition," said Fabio Tosi, Managing Director of AF Corse USA. "Those same qualities are reflected in FRISS's approach, which is why this partnership feels like such a natural fit. We're excited to welcome the brand to the team."

As part of the partnership, FRISS is bringing fans closer to the action through a series of creator-driven activations. Following a 12-hour livestream from the 12 Hours of Sebring with creator Sam Frank, the brand plans to expand its presence at Watkins Glen through additional livestreams, content collaborations and behind-the-scenes race experiences.

"What makes endurance racing so compelling is that it's one of the purest examples of focus under pressure," said Abel Santa, Founder of FRISS. "The best drivers aren't relying on adrenaline or quick bursts of energy. They're making smart decisions and performing consistently over hours. That's the mindset behind FRISS. We created it for people who need steady, reliable energy. Not just on race day, but in the moments that define everyday performance."

For more information, visit frisslabs.us and follow @frisslabs on Instagram.

About FRISS:

FRISS is a caffeine pouch brand designed for a generation navigating constant distraction, delivering clean, precise energy in a small, discreet pouch placed under the lip. With zero sugar and zero calories, FRISS provides a controlled energy experience built for focus, clarity, and performance. Founded by Abel Santa, USC Neuroscience graduate and Academy Award-qualified filmmaker, the brand brings together science and intentional design to introduce a new category of caffeine pouches built for sustained focus, wherever and whenever it's needed.

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SOURCE FRISS