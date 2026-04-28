FRISS Launches a New Way to Activate Focus with Clean Energy Caffeine Pouches

Designed to Help a Distracted Generation Lock In, FRISS Delivers a Controlled Strike of Focus Without Jitters or Crashes

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FRISS is redefining the caffeine category with the launch of its clean, precision-dosed pouches. Designed for a generation fatigued by sugar crashes, overstimulation and outdated energy rituals, FRISS delivers sustained, science-backed energy in a discreet format, helping users lock in on what matters most.

FRISS Product Image

At its core, FRISS is built on a simple idea: caffeine works best when it's controlled. Each pouch of FRISS delivers a precise dose with a steady, controlled release, helping users stay focused and consistent without the spikes, crashes, or jitters. With zero-sugar and zero-calories, FRISS offers an elevated experience without the rollercoaster associated with traditional energy products. As the first international anti-doping certified and third-party tested caffeine pouch brand, the brand brings a new level of trust, rigor, and legitimacy to the performance space.

FRISS is available in two caffeine strengths, 75mg and 100mg, and comes in a variety of flavors, including:

Fresh Mint

Espresso Macchiato

Cola

Strong Mint

Energy

The brand is already gaining traction across the global performance space. FRISS is currently partnering with Ferrari backed endurance racing team AF Corse USA and six-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte, reinforcing its role in supporting focus and consistency at the highest levels.

FRISS was founded by Abel Santa, trained in neuroscience and filmmaking. The Gen Z founder built the brand to be at the intersection of science and culture, combining research, storytelling, and creative direction to help high-achievers sharpen their mental edge and take control of their energy in a distracted world.

"FRISS is not just about caffeine, it is about activating what is already there," said Abel Santa, Founder of FRISS. "There is a major shift in how this generation thinks about energy, focus, and performance. People want something cleaner, sharper, and more intentional. FRISS was designed to meet that without compromise."

FRISS is now available at GetFriss.com for $10 per can. To learn more, follow @frisslabs on Instagram.

About FRISS

FRISS is a caffeine pouch brand designed for a generation navigating constant distraction, delivering clean, precise energy in a small, discreet pouch placed under the lip. With zero sugar and zero calories, FRISS provides a controlled energy experience built for focus, clarity, and performance. Founded by neuroscientist Abel Santa and Co-Founder Immanuel Portus, the brand brings together science and intentional design to introduce a new category of caffeine pouches built for sustained focus, wherever and whenever it's needed.

SOURCE FRISS