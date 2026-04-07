From Avocado Oil to YumYum: Hidden Valley® Ranch Answers Modern Consumer Cravings with Three New Flavors

News provided byHidden Valley® Ranch
Apr 07, 2026, 15:55 ET
Key Highlights:
- What It Is: Hidden Valley Ranch is expanding its portfolio with three new flavor-forward products: Hidden Valley Ranch with Avocado Oil, YumYum Ranch and Parmesan Ranch Seasoning.
- Why It's Unique: The new lineup responds to evolving consumer tastes, delivering a mix of new ingredients and bold, restaurant-inspired flavors.
- When and Where: The new lineup is available now at major retailers nationwide.
- Perfect for: Home cooks looking to bring bold restaurant-inspired flavors and flavor-forward options into everyday meals.
OAKLAND, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to a new generation of home cooks who crave both diverse ingredients and bold flavors, Hidden Valley® Ranch today announced the launch of three new product innovations including Hidden Valley Ranch with Avocado Oil, restaurant-inspired YumYum Ranch and Parmesan Ranch Seasoning.
This latest expansion of the brand's portfolio was developed to satisfy a variety of palates and meet dynamic lifestyles, offering a trio of flavor-forward options designed for every occasion.
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