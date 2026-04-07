From Avocado Oil to YumYum: Hidden Valley® Ranch Answers Modern Consumer Cravings with Three New Flavors

"We crafted this lineup to give consumers more flexibility and creativity in the kitchen," said Daniel Schear, Director of Marketing for Hidden Valley Ranch. "Each innovation delivers a distinct flavor experience while staying true to the quality, flavor and versatility that define Hidden Valley Ranch."

The three new innovations include:

Hidden Valley Ranch with Avocado Oil : The ranch flavor fans love, made with good fats from 100% avocado oil. This new gluten-free condiment delivers a rich, tangy taste with less than 100 calories per serving and no soy or canola. It's the perfect creamy addition for salads, bowls, pizza, chicken and more.

: The ranch flavor fans love, made with good fats from 100% avocado oil. This new gluten-free condiment delivers a rich, tangy taste with less than 100 calories per serving and no soy or canola. It's the perfect creamy addition for salads, bowls, pizza, chicken and more. YumYum Ranch : The ultimate flavor mashup. Inspired by the teppanyaki restaurant experience, this unique condiment fuses the creamy richness of buttermilk and signature ranch spices with the sweet and tangy notes inspired by YumYum sauce. It's the perfect pairing for grilled meats, crispy veggies, seafood and rice bowls.

: The ultimate flavor mashup. Inspired by the teppanyaki restaurant experience, this unique condiment fuses the creamy richness of buttermilk and signature ranch spices with the sweet and tangy notes inspired by YumYum sauce. It's the perfect pairing for grilled meats, crispy veggies, seafood and rice bowls. Parmesan Ranch Seasoning: This new seasoning adds a savory, cheesy boost to a wide variety of foods, including pasta, chicken and vegetables, empowering home cooks to effortlessly elevate everyday meals and explore new culinary creations.

The new Hidden Valley Ranch products are available at major retailers nationwide, with YumYum Ranch exclusively at Walmart. To learn more about these new innovations and explore recipes, visit hiddenvalley.com.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Founded in 1954, Hidden Valley® Ranch (NYSE: CLX) is the original ranch dressing and America's favorite.* From classic bottles to seasoning packets and plant-powered options, Hidden Valley Ranch offers a variety of ways to enjoy the flavor fans love across meals and snacks. Find Hidden Valley products in stores nationwide or online. CLX-B

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*Based on IRI unit sales data for L52WE 6/29/25.

Media Contact:

Andrea Blythe

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SOURCE Hidden Valley® Ranch