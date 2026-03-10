Your Dream Job Awaits: Hidden Valley Ranch is Hiring Four "Ranch-bassadors" for a Flavor Quest Across Europe

Ranch dressing is a distinctly American creation: invented here, perfected here, obsessed over here. Yet much of the world has never experienced the zesty flavor Americans hold near and dear to their plates. So, in honor of America's 250th birthday, Hidden Valley Ranch is recruiting four fans to share their favorite flavor overseas for the first time ever.

Over seven weeks this summer, two Ranch-bassador duos will crisscross Europe as fork-first content creators, pairing ranch with local dishes and even sharing it with local people. It's a real job, with real pay, and a very real excuse to put ranch on everything. From Italian pizzas to British fish & chips, they'll see how well America's favorite ranch fuses with European specialties.

"This is more than a job — it's a cultural exchange powered by an incredibly versatile flavor," said Stacy Stokes, Vice President of Marketing at Hidden Valley Ranch. "Ranch is unmistakably American. As we celebrate America's 250th, we're sharing this original taste with the world and inviting our biggest fans to help us bring The Flavor of America abroad. Does ranch taste good on literally anything? We can't wait to find out."

The Ranch-bassadors will film the world's unfiltered reactions, from "wait… you're putting that on WHAT?" to "okay, that's actually incredible." Every stop, every bite, and every cultural crossover will be documented across social platforms. Along the way, the two teams will discover delicious food, meet new friends, and make the world their dipping cup.

Opportunity Overview:

Two (2) duos. Must apply as a pair and be comfortable sharing housing.

Duration is eight (8) weeks in Summer 2026.

Includes seven (7) weeks of international travel, all expenses paid. (Paid expenses include travel expenses like airfare, train travel, boarding, daily food stipend, activity stipend, etc)

Compensation for approximately forty hours of time a week

Each duo will embark on a multi-country itinerary (route subject to change). Example itineraries include: United Kingdom/Northern Europe: London → Ireland → Iceland → France → Germany → Switzerland → Sweden United Kingdom/Southern Europe: London → Spain → Portugal → Italy → Croatia → Greece

Content will be published across social media (e.g., TikTok, Instagram and YouTube). All required equipment will be provided.

Weekly content expectations per team: Four (4) short‑form videos (e.g., Reels, TikTok, YouTube Shorts) One (1) long‑form YouTube episode Supporting photo and video assets captured throughout the journey



Applications open March 31, 2026. The brand is seeking outgoing, culturally curious individuals with a passion for food, travel, storytelling and content creation. Interested candidates can visit the countdown site hiddenvalley.com/ranchbassador and sign up to be notified as soon as the posting goes live.

To learn more about Hidden Valley Ranch, follow the brand @hidden.valley or visit hiddenvalley.com.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Founded in 1954, Hidden Valley® Ranch (NYSE: CLX) is the original ranch dressing and America's favorite.* From classic bottles to seasoning packets and plant-powered options, Hidden Valley Ranch offers a variety of ways to enjoy the flavor fans love across meals and snacks. Find Hidden Valley products in stores nationwide or online. CLX-B

Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/hidden.valley

Follow us on TikTok: tiktok.com/@hiddenvalleyranch

Learn more at HiddenValley.com

*Based on IRI unit sales data for L52WE 6/29/25.

Media Contact:

Kelly Thackery

[email protected]

SOURCE Hidden Valley® Ranch