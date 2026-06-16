From Cold Brew to Champagne: Alaska and Hawaiian Introduce New Summer Drinks for Every Guest

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines' new beverage lineup rolling out this summer enhances the onboard experience across both brands, with elevated offerings in every cabin, including a world-class international business class wine program.

Alaska is expanding its partnership with Stumptown Coffee, bringing Stumptown Cold Brew to the skies for the first time on select flights.

Hawaiian is launching its Tide & Vine wine program in the Main Cabin in support of ocean restoration efforts through a partnership with Mālama Maunalua.

SEATTLE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer travel, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are unveiling a thoughtful, hand-selected beverage lineup designed to enhance every journey no matter where guests are seated.

Headlined by a new world-class international business class wine program and the debut of Stumptown Copilot Cold Brew on select domestic flights, the refreshed offerings bring together premium global producers and standout West Coast brands for a distinctly modern onboard experience.

Alaska Airlines expands its partnership with Stumptown Coffee with the debut of Stumptown Cold Brew, available only on select flights.

"As summer travel ramps up, we're excited to introduce a beverage program that truly reflects what today's guests are looking for when it comes to quality, craftsmanship and sense of discovery," said Mark Krolick, Managing Director of Products and Guest Experience at Alaska Airlines. "Designed to enhance the onboard dining experience in every cabin across both Alaska and Hawaiian, these offerings reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional quality while highlighting brands connected to the West Coast, Hawaiʻi and beyond."

Summer Takes Off with First-of-Its-Kind Cold Brew

Alaska Airlines is expanding its partnership with Stumptown Coffee with the debut of Stumptown Copilot Cold Brew, now offered exclusively on board select Alaska Airlines flights, including domestic routes and service to Reykjavík. Crafted in small batches using ethically sourced beans, the bright, full-bodied cold brew features a smooth, chocolatey finish and just two ingredients: coffee and water.

"In 2011, our first cold brew stubby took Stumptown beyond the café. Now, with Copilot Cold Brew and our partners at Alaska, we're taking Stumptown cold brew to new heights. We hope you enjoy the ride," said Kelly McCann, Senior Manager of Product and Innovation at Stumptown.

Stumptown Copilot Cold Brew will be complimentary for Alaska's First Class and Premium Class guests and available for purchase for guests seated in the Main Cabin.

A World-Class Wine Experience in Business Class

At the heart of this summer's launch is a newly curated international business class wine program designed to elevate the international flying experience across both Alaska and Hawaiian. Rolling out across long-haul routes, the program reflects a shared investment in enhancing the onboard food and beverage offering for guests traveling internationally.

Highlights include:

Louis Roederer Collection Champagne: a refined, estate-produced champagne with bright citrus, stone fruit and delicate toasted notes

a refined, estate-produced champagne with bright citrus, stone fruit and delicate toasted notes Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Armillary Cabernet Sauvignon : rich and expressive, with layers of dark fruit and a luxurious finish

rich and expressive, with layers of dark fruit and a luxurious finish Paul Hobbs Russian River Chardonnay: vibrant and balanced, with crisp orchard fruit, citrus zest and subtle spice

Whether flying on Alaska or Hawaiian, guests traveling internationally this summer will enjoy a thoughtfully curated wine selection designed to complement the onboard dining experience. With sophisticated flavor profiles designed to pair with the airline's multi-course menus, this investment across both brands underscores a shared commitment to delivering a premium, restaurant-quality food and beverage experience in the sky.

A Taste of Place, with Purpose

Hawaiian Airlines is introducing Tide & Vine, a new Main Cabin wine offering inspired by the spirit of the Islands and the ocean that surrounds them. Available on board now, the Tide & Vine program includes a red blend, white blend and brut bubbles, each crafted to bring a sense of place to the inflight experience.

Beyond the glass, a portion of the proceeds from the Tide & Vine program support Mālama Maunalua, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting Maunalua Bay. The partnership builds on Hawaiian Airlines' existing relationship with Mālama Maunalua through the airline's Team Kōkua volunteer program, deepening a shared commitment to caring for the ocean that connects communities. In recognition of World Oceans Day, approximately 25 volunteers from Hawaiian Airlines and Tide & Vine joined Mālama Maunalua to help pull invasive algae from the nearshore waters of Maunalua Bay on Oʻahu's south shore. Volunteers extracted more than 260 pounds of gorilla ogo, prickly seaweed and leather mudweed. Over the past 17 years, Mālama Maunalua's "Great Huki Project" has removed 4 million pounds of these invasive species from 27 acres of the bay.

This summer's beverage refresh complements Alaska and Hawaiian's broader food and beverage program, reinforcing the airline's focus on delivering thoughtful, high-quality experiences at every touchpoint. From chef-driven meals to premium beverage offerings, each element is designed to work together, whether guests are celebrating with champagne in a Suites cabin or pairing a refreshing cold brew with our elevated onboard cuisine en route to their destination.

FAQ:

What new beverages are Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines introducing for summer?

A: Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are launching a refreshed summer beverage lineup that includes a new international business class wine program and the exclusive debut of Stumptown Copilot Cold Brew on select Alaska flights, as well as new wine offerings by Tide & Vine wines on Hawaiian's main cabin domestic flights. Guests across both airlines will enjoy new premium cocktails and a new tea program.

Which flights will offer Stumptown Cold Brew?

A: Stumptown Copilot Cold Brew is available exclusively onboard select domestic Alaska Airlines flights above 350 miles, as well as service to and from Reykjavík. It is complimentary in First Class and Premium Class and available for purchase in the Main Cabin.

Can you buy Stumptown Copilot Cold Brew outside of Alaska Airlines flights?

A: No. Stumptown Copilot Cold Brew is exclusively available on board Alaska Airlines flights and cannot be purchased in stores.

What is included in Alaska Airlines' new international business class wine program?

A: The new international business class wine program features world-class selections including Louis Roederer Collection Champagne, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Armillary Cabernet Sauvignon and Paul Hobbs Russian River Chardonnay, curated to complement the onboard multi-course dining experience on long-haul flights.

Does the Tide & Vine wine program support any causes?

A: Yes. Tide & Vine supports Mālama Maunalua, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring Maunalua Bay in Hawaiʻi, including removing invasive algae and advancing coral restoration and cultural stewardship.

What other new drinks are available on Alaska Airlines international flights?

A: Additional offerings include Straightaway premium cocktails, such as the Last Word and Roma Spritz, and a new Smith Teamaker tea program featuring premium blends crafted in Portland.

When does the new Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines beverage program launch?

A: The refreshed beverage program is launching in summer 2026, with select elements like Tide & Vine already introduced earlier in the year and Stumptown Cold Brew debuting onboard in June.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines