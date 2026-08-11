From Data Burden to Breakthrough Engine: The Expanding Value of Standards, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how data standards can support more reliable data sharing, stronger AI-generated results and greater research readiness. The featured panelists will discuss computable protocols, health data reuse and the role of standards in AI-enabled clinical research. Attendees will also explore regulatory, technology and infrastructure perspectives on improving interoperability and standards adoption.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standards are frequently misunderstood and maligned as stifling innovation, adding burden and increasing costs. However, standards can reduce operational burden by improving data quality, interoperability and research readiness. This webinar explores how standards support more reliable data sharing and AI-enabled clinical research.

Standards can also serve as a first line of protection in AI-enabled development. Without established standards, AI systems may propose inconsistent terminology or select terms without proper grounding.

Standard protocol elements and study-related definitions now form the basis of ICH M11, a "globally harmonized framework for organizing and describing core protocol content in a way that can support both human readability and downstream machine processing." Looking further upstream, the EU xSHARE project is demonstrating that harmonizing data standards across HL7, CDISC, IHE and ISO, toward a standard International Patient Summary (IPS), can enable the reuse of healthcare data for research.

AI adds another dimension, as high-quality, standardized data supports more reliable results and enables technology tools and statistical programs to advance more efficiently. Together, these initiatives position standards not as documentation overhead or a mapping burden but as foundations for faster, more reliable research that benefits patients globally.

This webinar brings together a panel spanning regulatory science, data-sharing infrastructure, European health data policy and clinical technology to explore the ICH M11 computable protocol, the EU xSHARE project and AI implementations at the Clinical Research Data Sharing Alliance (CRDSA). Each panelist will share the interoperability challenges their initiative addresses, then join a discussion of the barriers that remain and how they might be tackled. Attendees will leave with a clearer view of how standards form the foundational architecture for the next generation of digital health and AI-driven clinical research.

Register for this webinar to learn how data sharing standards can improve interoperability, strengthen AI outputs and accelerate research readiness.

Join Rebecca Daniels Kush, PhD, President of Catalysis and Founder and President Emeritus of CDISC; Ron Fitzmartin, PhD, MBA, Principal Consultant, Decision Analytics LLC; Aaron Mann, Chief Executive Officer, Clinical Research Data Sharing Alliance (CRDSA); Dipak Kalra, President, The European Institute for Innovation through Health Data (i~HD), Professor of Health Informatics, UCL, Visiting Professor, University of Gent; and Sean Connolly, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Evinova, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 03, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Data Burden to Breakthrough Engine: The Expanding Value of Standards.

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