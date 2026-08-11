Unlocking High-Quality NGS Data from Challenging Clinical Samples, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

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Xtalks

Aug 11, 2026, 11:40 ET

In this free webinar, learn how nucleic acid yield and quality can affect next-generation sequencing data generation and assay success. The featured speaker will discuss working with challenging clinical specimens, with a focus on formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded samples used in genomic and transcriptomic analysis. Attendees will also explore approaches to maximize data generation and support confident decision-making in precision medicine programs.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extracting meaningful multi-omic insights from DNA and RNA sequencing data generated from challenging clinical specimens remains a common obstacle in biomarker-driven research and clinical trials. In this webinar, the featured speaker will discuss how nucleic acid yield and quality influence NGS success, review practical considerations when working with challenging clinical specimens and explain why FFPE remains one of the most important and challenging sample types for integrated genomic and transcriptomic analysis.

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www.almacgroup.com/diagnostics
www.almacgroup.com/diagnostics

Through real-world examples, attendees will gain insights into approaches to maximize data generation, improve assay success rates and support confident decision-making in precision medicine programs.

Register for this webinar to learn how NGS Data quality can be maximized across challenging clinical samples, including FFPE specimens.

Join Dr. Martin McLaughlin, Senior Genomic Services Manager, Almac Diagnostic Services, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 03, 2026, at 11am EDT / 4pm BST (UK) / 5pm CEST (EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unlocking High-Quality NGS Data from Challenging Clinical Samples.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks – The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com
For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:
Soumya Shashikumar
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]

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