Unlocking High-Quality NGS Data from Challenging Clinical Samples, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how nucleic acid yield and quality can affect next-generation sequencing data generation and assay success. The featured speaker will discuss working with challenging clinical specimens, with a focus on formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded samples used in genomic and transcriptomic analysis. Attendees will also explore approaches to maximize data generation and support confident decision-making in precision medicine programs.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extracting meaningful multi-omic insights from DNA and RNA sequencing data generated from challenging clinical specimens remains a common obstacle in biomarker-driven research and clinical trials. In this webinar, the featured speaker will discuss how nucleic acid yield and quality influence NGS success, review practical considerations when working with challenging clinical specimens and explain why FFPE remains one of the most important and challenging sample types for integrated genomic and transcriptomic analysis.

Through real-world examples, attendees will gain insights into approaches to maximize data generation, improve assay success rates and support confident decision-making in precision medicine programs.

Register for this webinar to learn how NGS Data quality can be maximized across challenging clinical samples, including FFPE specimens.

Join Dr. Martin McLaughlin, Senior Genomic Services Manager, Almac Diagnostic Services, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 03, 2026, at 11am EDT / 4pm BST (UK) / 5pm CEST (EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unlocking High-Quality NGS Data from Challenging Clinical Samples.

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