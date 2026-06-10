From Grooming to Goodwill: Wahl® Benevolent Beards Tour Coming to NASCAR San Diego Weekend

For every FREE beard trim, men's grooming leader Wahl® will donate $100 to veterans' charity

(see the mobile barbershop in action from last year)

STERLING, Ill., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's grooming leader Wahl® is bringing its Mobile Barbershop to NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, from Friday, June 19, 2026, through Sunday, June 21, 2026, to celebrate this year's Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest. Starting at 9 a.m. (PDT), until the race concludes Friday through Sunday, attendees can stop by the barbershop for a FREE beard trim and learn about the contest. What's more, for every FREE beard trim Wahl® will donate $100 to support Operation Warrior Wishes, up to $5,000. The organization brings thousands of veterans to professional sporting events completely free of charge.

Wahl Mobile Barbershop

"Our Benevolent Beards initiative is about celebrating men with facial hair who use their passions and platforms to make a positive impact in their communities," said Zach Wyer, Sr. Director of U.S. Marketing for Wahl®. "This contest shines a spotlight on individuals who are giving back, supporting meaningful causes and making a difference where they live and work."

San Diego is the last stop on Wahl®'s coast-to-coast tour supporting the 2026 Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest, which rewards men who are making the world a "bearder" place to live.

How to Enter the Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest

From now until July 1, 2026, men with beards can upload a video of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity on the contest entry page they can also get to the page by visiting @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. What kind of charity? As long as it's a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities will be considered. So, whether you're an animal advocate or helping humans, you have the chance to put your good grooming toward goodwill.

Following the entry period, 5 finalists will each win $500 for themselves, $500 for their charity and a Wahl® PRO SERIESTM High Visibility Trimmer. Things get exciting in August when public votes help determine which finalist wins the Grand Prize of $5,000 for himself, $20,000 for his charity and a visit from the Wahl® Mobile Barbershop to do a grooming event where barbers will offer the public FREE beard trims.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 107thanniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's® place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

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SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation