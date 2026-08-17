From intern to leader: EY US introduces Career Residency program to transform entry-level professional experience

EY Career Residency creates pathway combining hands-on client work, skills development and coaching to create day one-ready leaders

Participants join EY US in elevated role as analyst to reflect skills and experience gained

Pathway part of broader EY US efforts to reimagine how future professionals are developed

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) is introducing the EY Career Residency, a launchpad for early career talent that combines real-world experience with coaching and future-focused skills development. Through this new pathway, professionals will be empowered to accelerate their careers beyond traditional entry points and to create value in a technology-driven future.

The EY Career Residency extends beyond a typical eight-week internship into a paid learning opportunity, spanning eight to 12 months. It is designed to help participants build the skills, experience and confidence to thrive in their careers from day one.

"The early careers talent model is evolving just as rapidly as our industry, and EY is committed to leading the profession in developing the workforce of the future," said Dante D'Egidio, EY Americas CEO and US Managing Partner. "EY Career Residency is a bold step forward: giving the next generation of trusted professionals the hands-on client experience, coaching and future-focused skills they need to lead in an AI-driven world."

Accelerating careers

A defining feature of the EY Career Residency is the opportunity for residents to apply what they learn in the classroom to meaningful EY work while remaining actively engaged in their academic studies. Through a combination of remote and in-person experiences, residents build skills such as critical thinking, professional judgment, curiosity, AI and technology fluency, collaboration and communication, gaining practical experience that complements their education. These skills will then help them jump-start their careers beyond traditional entry points and maximize their impact.

"As part of our strategic approach to workforce evolution, we will equip our professionals with the mindset, skill set and toolset that will enable them to accelerate their careers and lead through disruption," said Ginnie Carlier, EY Americas Chief Talent and Culture Officer. "In an AI-powered world, cultivating the distinctly human capabilities of judgment, curiosity and trust will continue to be our greatest competitive advantage."

Creating a unique experience

The EY Career Residency is part of broader efforts to reimagine how future professionals are developed, beginning well before their first day on the job and continuing throughout their careers.

Skills Arcade — an optional, immersive learning experience for early career professionals — uses gamified workplace scenarios to help participants better understand how they make decisions, collaborate, learn and adapt. Participants receive a personalized Skills Card that highlights their strengths and working style, along with access to EY-led sessions that help translate those insights into practical workplace skills and future career development opportunities.

The development journey continues after participants complete the EY Career Residency, with the potential to join EY US full-time in the elevated role of analyst, reflecting their skills and experiences. Some will participate in 360 Careers, a structured experience introduced as part of a previously announced $1 billion investment in talent and technology. Designed to build both depth and broad business understanding, 360 Careers provides exposure across audit, tax, technology risk and other specialties. Participants develop durable skills, gain experience leading in a tech-enabled and data-driven environment, and also can progress toward earning their CPA credential.

EY US will begin accepting applications for the inaugural class of EY Career Residents, ahead of a January 2028 launch, this fall. For more information on EY Careers Residency, visit https://www.ey.com/en_us/assurance/ai-and-people-rising-together.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

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SOURCE Ernst & Young LLP