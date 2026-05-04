From Landowner to Advocate: Tennessee Attorney Helps Others Considering Selling or Donating Land for Conservation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As interest in land conservation continues to grow across Tennessee and beyond, Champagne Law Firm provides legal services to assist individuals, families, and business entities exploring the sale or donation of land for conservation purposes.

Kelly Champagne-Deutekom

Led by attorney Kelly Champagne-Deutekom, the firm brings a unique perspective to conservation transactions by combining legal expertise with real-world, personal experience navigating the process firsthand. This dual insight allows Champagne Law Firm to provide clients with strategic, practical guidance when considering how to preserve land while maximizing financial and legacy outcomes.

"Land conservation is not just a transaction, it is a long-term decision that impacts families, communities, and future generations," said Attorney Champagne-Deutekom. "Having personally navigated this process, I understand both the opportunities and complexities involved. Our goal is to help clients make informed decisions that align with their financial goals and their vision for the land."

Have you been approached by a conservation group seeking to purchase your property?

While these offers are often rooted in environmental preservation and public benefit, they can involve complex legal and financial considerations that should not be overlooked. Conservation purchases may include permanent land use restrictions, specialized valuation methods, tax implications, and coordination with land trusts or government entities. Before moving forward, property owners should carefully evaluate the terms of the offer, understand how it aligns with their long-term financial and estate planning goals, and ensure that any agreement is properly structured to protect their interests while preserving the intended legacy of the land.

National Land Conservation Groups Active in Tennessee

When looking at the some of largest national land conservation groups operating in Tennessee, several stand out based on scale, national footprint, and active projects within the state. These are among the organizations most likely to be involved in major land purchases, conservation easements, or structured transactions with landowners. Landowners may be approached by well-known conservation organizations, including:

• The Nature Conservancy – Large-scale acquisitions and conservation easements

• The Conservation Fund – Fast, creative purchase structures and public-private partnerships

• Trust for Public Land – Parkland, greenways, and public-use acquisitions

• Ducks Unlimited – Wetlands, farmland, and habitat-focused transactions

While these organizations bring significant resources and conservation expertise, the legal and financial structures behind these transactions are often complex. In our experience, the assistance of legal counsel can be a valuable resource to ensure your interests, tax position, and long-term objectives are fully protected. Champagne Law Firm works with clients seeking to integrate land preservation into broader wealth and succession strategies. With deep roots in Middle and East Tennessee, the firm recognizes the growing importance of conservation in areas experiencing rapid development.

How Conservation Groups Typically Interact with Landowners

Across these major organizations, most transactions fall into a few categories:

Outright purchase (full sale of property)

Conservation easement (you retain ownership but restrict development)

Bargain sale (partial donation combined with a discounted sale)

Full donation (often tied to tax planning strategies)

These transactions often involve:

Permanent restrictions on land use

IRS-qualified appraisals

Coordination with federal and state funding

Long-term stewardship obligations

Champagne Law Firm

Champagne Law Firm is a full-service law firm with offices in Sevierville, Nashville, and Rogersville, Tennessee, serving clients across Middle and East Tennessee. The firm focuses on complex estate planning, business transactions, and litigation, with a commitment to delivering strategic and efficient legal representation.

The firm is particularly known for its work with high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs, helping clients navigate sophisticated legal structures designed to preserve wealth, facilitate business succession, and protect generational assets. Founded by Kelly Champagne-Deutekom, the firm reflects a unique combination of legal and financial experience. Before becoming an attorney, Kelly Champagne-Deutekom was one of the youngest licensed financial advisors in the country while attending Vanderbilt University. Her background in wealth management, investment advisory services, and insurance planning provides a distinct approach in handling complex legal matters involving high-value assets, business interests, and long-term planning.

The firm is uniquely positioned at the intersection of finance and law, delivering strategic legal solutions tailored to each client's objectives.

For more information about Champagne Law Firm and its conservation-related legal services, please visit: www.champagne.law

Contact Information:

Champagne Law Firm

Kelly Champagne-Deutekom Esq.

T. 865-228-8080

E. [email protected]

W. www.champagne.law

SOURCE Champagne Law Firm