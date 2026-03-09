Champagne Law Firm Represents Developers in Multimillion-Dollar Multifamily Transaction in Morristown, Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne Law Firm today announced its representation of a local development group in the successful sale of a newly constructed multifamily community in Morristown, Tennessee. The firm served as lead counsel to the seller in the multimillion-dollar commercial real estate transaction, providing comprehensive legal strategy from pre-contract structuring through closing and post-closing protections.

The transaction reflects Champagne Law Firm's broader mission: safeguarding its clients' interests not only in complex commercial business transactions, but also in business succession planning, estate planning, and asset protection strategies designed to preserve family enterprises and protect generational wealth. With offices strategically located throughout Tennessee, Champagne Law Firm is widely recognized for its experience in working with entrepreneurs, developers, and high-net-worth families in sophisticated matters.

In the Morristown transaction, the firm worked closely with the ownership group led by Sevierville, Tennessee based developers Jacob Bunch and Roy Deutekom. Champagne Law Firm directed contract negotiations, coordinated due diligence, structured indemnification and transition protections, and implemented strategic provisions designed to mitigate post-closing exposure and preserve capital integrity.

"Every transaction is more than a deal — it is a chapter in our client's broader legacy," said Kelly Champagne-Deutekom of Champagne Law Firm. "Our responsibility is to protect enterprise value today while structuring for continuity tomorrow. Whether we are advising on a commercial sale, implementing succession planning, or designing asset protection frameworks, our focus remains constant: safeguarding our client's interests and preserving family wealth for generations."

Development Leadership Behind the Transaction:

Jacob Bunch – Developer and Construction Leadership

Jacob Bunch, principal of Sevierville, Tennessee based Bunch Construction Company, is widely regarded as a leading force in construction and project delivery throughout East Tennessee. Jacob brings a strong background in business and finance and his track record spans numerous successful developments throughout Gatlinburg, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Morristown. Jacob has earned a strong reputation for delivering projects with efficiency, consistency, and attention to detail. That blend of technical expertise, business discipline, and hands-on execution has made him a trusted force in East Tennessee construction and development. Jacob brings crucial "day one" development design and technical expertise, disciplined management, and operational precision to every project.

Roy Deutekom – Developer and Strategic Operator

Roy Deutekom is a seasoned developer and strategic operator with extensive business interests throughout East Tennessee. His portfolio includes numerous completed residential and commercial projects across the Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, and Sevierville markets, as well as in Morristown and surrounding communities of East Tennessee.

Roy maintains ownership and operational control across multiple construction and development entities throughout the region, overseeing projects that span multifamily, hospitality, mixed-use, and commercial developments. Roy provides strategic leadership across every phase of development, from the early stages of land acquisition to project monetization. Roy has built a diversified development platform that continues to shape growth throughout East Tennessee.

Alyssa Bunch – Transaction Execution and Coordination

Alyssa Bunch provided critical oversight of transactional execution and closing coordination. With significant experience in commercial real estate transactions, document management, and closing logistics, she ensured seamless collaboration among legal counsel, title professionals, lenders, and stakeholders. Her attention to detail contributed materially to the efficiency and success of the developers' divestiture of the investment property.

About Champagne Law Firm

Champagne Law Firm is a Tennessee-based law firm with offices in Sevierville, Nashville, and Rogersville, providing statewide services to individuals, families, and business owners across a wide range of legal needs. The firm focuses on estate planning, business succession, asset protection, and complex legal strategies designed to preserve generational wealth and opportunity. Known for its client-first approach and multidisciplinary perspective, the firm combines legal expertise with real-world experience to help clients protect what matters most.

By integrating transactional precision with long-term wealth preservation planning, Champagne Law Firm delivers comprehensive legal solutions designed not only to close deals but to protect legacies. For more information about Champagne Law Firm, please visit: www.champagne.law

