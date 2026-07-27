From Points and Rewards to Real Engagement: How Loyalty Programs Are Transforming

Through a new partnership with Hang, Island Fin Poké Co.'s loyalty app introduces challenges, games and interactive play for a reimagined user experience

ORLANDO, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As restaurants face growing pressure to create memorable guest experiences, Hawaiian lifestyle-inspired franchise Island Fin Poké Co. is launching a new loyalty program that transforms one-time transactions into an ongoing guest experience. Powered by Hang and designed to go beyond the traditional "earn points, redeem rewards" model, the platform introduces challenges and exclusive perks that create a more interactive experience both inside and outside the restaurant.

Island Fin's new app introduces gamified features that allow guests to engage with the brand in a fun way, enriching the user experience and fostering lasting loyalty. Members can participate in interactive mini-games and rotating monthly challenges, known as Quests, earning rewards for completing activities and visiting their local Island Fin.

The new loyalty program transforms one-time transactions into an ongoing guest experience. Post this

"We've always believed that a great guest experience goes beyond serving great food," said Mark Setterington, founder and CEO of Island Fin Poké Co. "The new loyalty app allows us to extend that experience beyond our restaurant walls by giving guests unique ways to interact with our brand and earn rewards between visits. It's another way we're creating memorable experiences for our Ohana."

Among the app's standout features are the Mystery Boxes, which reward guests with prizes based on visits, referrals or qualifying purchases. Mystery Boxes are available for a limited time before disappearing, adding elements of excitement and exclusivity with every box. Rewards vary by tier, from smaller perks like a free topping or fountain drink to heftier discounts, or even a complimentary poké bowl, creating an engaging loyalty experience that encourages repeat visits.

"Successful loyalty programs start with brands that have authentic relationships with their guests, and Island Fin has built exactly that, which is why they're an ideal fit for Hang's platform," said Chad Fox, Co-Founder and Director of Operations at Hang. "We're excited to bring a new level of engagement to their loyalty program while helping guests discover even more ways to connect with the brand."

For nearly 10 years, Island Fin has been providing an island-inspired experience to its Ohana, serving nutritious boat-to-bowl proteins, crisp vegetables and flavorful house-made sauces. The new loyalty program reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to creating memorable guest experiences both inside its restaurants and beyond.

The Island Fin Poké Co. app is available now for download on the App Store and Google Play.

For more information on Island Fin's partnership with Hang or to explore their diverse menu, visit IslandFinPoke.com.

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 15 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was ranked #29 on the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, listed in Fast Casual's 2023 Top Movers & Shakers list, and recognized as a Top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit IslandFinPoke.com.

About Hang

Hang is the AI-native loyalty and personalized marketing platform built for restaurants. Hang replaces the legacy stack of loyalty, Offers, CDP, and CRM tools with one product — a single data model and AI engine that engages each customer 1:1 and drives them back. Learn more at hang.com.

Contact:

Karla Nafarrate

Vice President of Public Relations

InnoVision Marketing Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Island Fin Poké Co.