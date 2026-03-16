Island Fin Poké Co. Celebrates Ninth Anniversary with Big Prizes, Fresh Flavors and Ohana Spirit

ORLANDO, Fla. , March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine years ago, Island Fin Poké Co. opened their first location with a simple vision: transport guests to the tropical islands of Hawaii through island-inspired fresh flavors and ingredients. Now, nearly a decade later, the national poké franchise is celebrating its ninth anniversary with an exciting day of special promotions, giveaways and exclusive prizes for guests, all while staying true to their mission of serving healthy, nutritious poké with an Ohana-driven spirit.

In honor of Island Fin Poké Co.'s ninth anniversary, guests can visit one of Island Fin's locations across the country on Friday, March 20, to celebrate with the Hawaiian-inspired franchise and enjoy a delicious poké bowl customized just to their liking. Guests who visit an Island Fin on March 20 can enjoy free Island Fin-themed stickers while supplies last.

Nine years later, Island Fin Poké Co. continues serving healthy, nutritious poké with an Ohana-driven spirit. Post this

Additionally, Island Fin's Lake Nona location will be raffling off a variety of exclusive prizes, including the chance for one lucky guest to win free Island Fin for a year (one free poké bowl per week for 52 weeks). Four additional guests will each win a $50 Island Fin gift card to satisfy their poké cravings. The first 50 guests will also receive a free Island Fin T-shirt, while all other guests can enjoy free Island Fin-themed cookies and Island Fin stickers, while supplies last.

Island Fin's anniversary giveaways are a token of gratitude to the loyal and supportive community that's become part of their Ohana. From the beginning, Island Fin CEO and Founder Mark Setterington envisioned a poké restaurant that felt welcoming, inclusive and deeply connected to the community. Nine years and 15 locations later, the brand has remained rooted in that mission.

"Our Ohana is what our anniversary celebration is all about," said Setterington. "They are the reason we've grown into the brand that we are today, and that's why we put the care and attention we do into every bowl. Sustainable and lively ingredients like our Coho salmon and fresh, vibrant veggies are how we bring delicious and nutritious food to our communities."

Setterington's dedication and passion for poké started in his home kitchen, where he relentlessly experimented with poké creations and homemade sauces. He recruited friends and family for numerous taste tests, perfecting each recipe until Island Fin's homemade sauces were exactly right — fresh, delicious and gluten-free.

In addition to their homemade sauces, Island Fin Poké Co. offers an extensive array of proteins, including chicken, tofu, spam and boat-to-bowl fresh tuna, salmon and shrimp, plus mix-ins, toppings and a wide range of vegetarian and gluten-free options. Guests can order a Signature Bowl off the menu or build their own bowl, crafting a creation perfect for them.

For nine years, Island Fin has remained committed to their simple but meaningful values: serving diverse, healthy and flavorful poké through a menu of sustainable options for everyone while fostering a close-knit, supportive community for every guest. The beloved poké franchise remains rooted in this mission, continuing to grow and expand into new communities across the country.

To learn more about Island Fin Poké Co., visit IslandFinPoke.com.

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 15 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was ranked #29 on the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, listed in Fast Casual's 2023 Top Movers & Shakers list, and recognized as a Top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit IslandFinPoke.com.

Contact:

Katie Schmidt

Public Relations Manager

InnoVision Marketing Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Island Fin Poké Co.