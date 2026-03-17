From Power Washers to Patios: The Home Depot's Spring Starts Event Kicks off Season of Savings

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The Home Depot

Mar 17, 2026, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026  /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot® is kicking off the spring season with its Spring Starts event, running from March 19 through April 1. Pro and DIY customers can confidently take on seasonal projects with a strong assortment of the most in-demand products, from plants and outdoor power equipment to hosting essentials like cleaning supplies, grills and patio furniture.

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"Spring is when homeowners and Pros head back outside and start tackling the projects they've been planning all winter," said Billy Bastek, executive vice president of merchandising at The Home Depot. "We're offering the best in innovation, value and inspiration to help our customers tackle every item on their to-do list."

The Spring Starts event offers competitive deals on a wide range of products to refresh customers' outdoor spaces, including:

For those looking for help online this spring season, The Home Depot has rolled out AI capabilities that bring orange-aproned expertise directly to customers' backyards. By visiting the garden center on homedepot.com, customers can use Magic Apron to create a lawn care plan, visualize a yard makeover and even upload a photo to diagnose a sick plant.

Spring Starts savings will be available nationwide in-store, online at homedepot.com and in The Home Depot mobile app from March 19 to April 1, while supplies last. And the savings don't stop there—The Home Depot's Spring Black Friday returns April 9-22, delivering even more unbeatable value to help customers take on their spring projects with confidence.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company operated a total of 2,359 retail stores and over 1,250 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot

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