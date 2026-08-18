From Rescue Puppy to Nationwide Mission: Just Paw Naturals Aims to Become America's Healthiest Dog Treat Company

Ohio pet brand expands nationwide and seeks partnerships with pet stores, groomers, veterinarians and natural retailers

MARION, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One rescued Blue Heeler named Loki inspired a bigger mission: changing the way Americans think about dog treats.

Just Paw Naturals, an Ohio based single ingredient dog treat company, is expanding nationwide with the goal of becoming America's healthiest dog treat company while keeping natural treats affordable and accessible.

Just Paw Naturals' growing variety pack lineup showcases the company's focus on simple, single ingredient dog treats. The Ohio based brand is expanding nationwide and seeking new partnerships with retailers, pet professionals and distributors. Loki, the rescued Blue Heeler who inspired Just Paw Naturals. His digestive sensitivities led his family to search for simpler treat options and ultimately helped spark the company's mission to make single ingredient dog treats more accessible.

It All Started With Loki

At nine weeks old, Loki was spending 10 to 12 hours a day alone in a closet because his previous owner could no longer properly care for him.

Then came a phone call: "Can we save this puppy?"

They brought Loki home, and everything changed.

When Loki later experienced digestive issues, his family began looking more closely at the treats they were buying. They discovered that some products marketed as natural still contained multiple ingredients, oils, fillers, preservatives and unnecessary additives.

Eventually, they found naturally dehydrated cow ears made with one simple ingredient. Loki loved them, and that discovery helped inspire Just Paw Naturals.

"Just Paw Naturals really started because Loki has a sensitive stomach and I got tired of looking at treat bags with a whole science project on the ingredient list," said the founder of Just Paw Naturals. "I just wanted something simple I could actually understand and feel good about giving him. Then it kind of turned into, well… why not make that easier for everybody?"

Taking the Mission Nationwide

Today, Just Paw Naturals offers a growing selection of naturally dehydrated, single ingredient treats and chews built around one philosophy: dog owners should know exactly what they are feeding their dogs.

Veterinarians have long recognized that nutrition plays an important role in a dog's overall health and well-being. Just Paw Naturals wants to bring that same focus on ingredient awareness to everyday treats.

After growing through farmers markets, community events and online sales, the company is now seeking partnerships with independent pet stores, groomers, veterinary clinics, natural grocery stores, feed stores, trainers, boarding facilities, breeders and distributors nationwide.

The company also aims to keep natural treats accessible through wholesale opportunities and a growing selection across a variety of price points.

Celebrating National Dog Day

In celebration of National Dog Day on August 26, Just Paw Naturals is offering free shipping for 30 days with code FREESHIP, giving dog owners nationwide an opportunity to discover the products inspired by Loki.

What started with one rescued puppy has become a nationwide mission, and Loki remains at the heart of it.

Real Treats. Naturally Happy Dogs.

About Just Paw Naturals

Just Paw Naturals is an Ohio based pet company specializing in naturally dehydrated, single ingredient dog treats and chews. Inspired by a rescue named Loki, the company is working toward becoming America's healthiest dog treat company through simple ingredients, transparency and affordability.

Media Contact

Richard Shull

614-300-0358

[email protected]

JustPawNaturals.com

SOURCE Just Paw Naturals LLC