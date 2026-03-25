From seeing to clarity: 3 must-buy 70mai Dash Cams this Spring Sale

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 70mai, a global smart car electronics company with a specialization in dashboard cameras, today announced the launch of its Spring Sale to help millions of road-trippers stay protected. With discounts of up to 44%, advanced dash cam technology is now available at more accessible prices than ever for the season's upcoming adventures. Recognizing that every traveler's journey is unique, 70mai offers a diverse lineup engineered to meet the specific requirements of spring adventurers.

Peak Clarity for Every Journey: 4K Full-Range Protection with 4K T800

As the industry's first 3-channel HDR dash cam featuring dual 4K recording, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K T800 delivers the ultimate 4K full-range protection for spring travelers. The 4K T800 uses 70mai MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™ and 70mai Night Owl Vision™ technology to improve clarity in both bright daylight and low-light conditions. Beyond the drive, its exclusive 70mai Lumi Vision technology improved visibility for 24/7 parking surveillance in near-total darkness. Whether capturing scenery via hands-free voice control or documenting critical incidents, this dash cam helps capture clear footage throughout spring travels, providing reliable video evidence when it matters most. Making this premium security more accessible than ever, the flagship 4K T800—originally retailing for over $400—is now featured at a special Spring Sale price of just $299.98, offering an attractive option for drivers looking to upgrade.

360° Comprehensive Safeguard: Sleek Cabin-Enhancing Design with 4K Omni

As the industry's first 360° rotating dash cam, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K Omni not only has an innovative appearance but also provides a new level of full-range protection for spring road trips. Equipped with AI Motion Detection, the 4K Omni acts as a proactive guardian; it intelligently identifies suspicious persons or vehicles near the car and automatically rotates to track and record their movements. For travelers who want to stay connected, pairing the 4K Omni with a 4G Hardwire Kit enables instant app alerts and remote live views, ensuring you can monitor your vehicle from anywhere. Originally priced at $349.99, this innovative product is now available for just $259.98 during the Spring Sale, making it the smartest investment for total vehicle security this season.

The ideal no-brainer purchase: The comprehensive 4K Upgrade with 4K A810S

Drawing on community feedback, after-sales data, and real-world usage patterns, as the upgrade version of one of the best-selling flagship products 4K A810, 4K A810S has directly addressed critical pain points faced by drivers. 4K A810S provides exceptional visual clarity and rear-view options, allowing users to choose between Backup Camera RC23 and Rear Camera RC24 to match their specific driving and parking needs.

Beyond basic local recording, drivers can purchase the 4G Hardwire Kit—which includes a SIM card—to access the 4G Cloud+ Service and take protection to the next level. With this setup, drivers can use the APP live streaming feature to monitor their vehicle in real time, automatically back up critical footage to the cloud, and rely on the "Find My Car" function to easily locate their vehicle in crowded lots. Originally retailing for $199.99, the 4K A810S is now available at a special Spring Sale price of just $139.99. For those seeking a powerful and budget-friendly 4K dash cam, the 4K A810S is a smart, no-brainer choice for the road ahead.

As spring approaches, now is the ideal time to secure comprehensive protection for the season ahead. Enjoy discounts of up to 44% on select products from March 25 to March 31. Don't miss this limited-time offer—visit the 70mai store for more details.

About 70mai

70mai is a global smart car electronics company, with a specialization in dashboard cameras. Founded in 2016, it has built a strong market presence worldwide, selling to 100+ countries and regions across Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. As an endorser for road safety, 70mai aims to provide not just tools, but companionship and peace of mind. With the vision to safeguard your every trip, the 70mai dash cams are designed to become reliable copilots that watch out for you while helping you become better drivers.

SOURCE 70mai