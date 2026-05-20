70mai Launches 4K A810 Lite: Compact Dash Cam with 4G Cloud+ Service

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 70mai, a global smart car electronics company specializing in dashboard cameras, today announced the launch of its latest dash cam, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 Lite, a Best-Value 4K & 4G Compact Dash Cam designed to support everyday driving with greater clarity, connectivity, and peace of mind. The 4K A810 Lite combines 4K recording, 4G connectivity, and a bank card-sized form factor, delivering clear footage, remote access, and discreet installation in a compact design.

Compact Design: Big Features in a Small Form Factor

For many drivers, especially those with smaller cars, choosing a dash cam often feels like a compromise. Some high-end models are frequently too large, sticking out from the windshield and blocking a significant portion of the driver's view. On the other hand, while "screenless" cameras are smaller, drivers are entirely reliant on a smartphone app to check the footage. The 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 Lite was designed to bridge this gap. Roughly the size of a credit card, the device is compact enough to tuck neatly behind the rearview mirror, making it virtually unnoticed from the driver's seat. This low-profile design ensures a clear, unobstructed line of sight and allows for a much cleaner cable setup along the headliner. Despite its small footprint, the 4K A810 Lite keeps the built-in screen that still allows for instant video playback.

High-Resolution Recording for Greater Clarity on the Road

Clear video quality remains a key standard of the dash cam performance. With clear resolution, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 Lite transforms from a passive observer to a proactive protector of driver property. Capturing footage in true 4K, the 4K A810 Lite enables drivers to record fine details, such as license plates and road signs, with greater accuracy. To ensure reliability in any environment, an optimized HDR algorithm enhances exposure balance in challenging lighting conditions, including tunnels, backlighting, and direct sunlight. The front camera has a 140° wide field of view, and when combined with the rear camera RC21, it extends coverage across multiple lanes and the back of the vehicle, helping capture a broader perspective of surrounding traffic conditions.

4G Cloud+ Service for Remote Access and Secure Footage

In real-world scenarios such as break-ins, vandalism, or collisions, critical footage may be lost if the dash cam is damaged, limiting access to key evidence for insurance claims. The 4G Cloud+ service is designed to address this gap. When paired with the optional 4G Hardwire Kit, users receive a SIM card with basic data and can activate 4G Cloud+ service via the 70mai app.

Once connected, the 4K A810 Lite's Buffered Emergency Recording captures up to 3 minutes and 10 seconds before and 30 seconds after an incident, preserving full context. When a collision or suspicious activity is detected, footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud, independent of SD card condition.

Users also receive real-time app alerts, enabling them to stay informed even when away from the vehicle. Footage can be viewed directly through the mobile app without removing the memory card. Even if the device is damaged or removed, recordings remain securely stored in the cloud and accessible when needed.

From daily commutes to 24-hour parking protection, the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 Lite is built to handle the real-world needs of today's drivers. For more details on the 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 Lite and other 70mai products, visit the 70mai Official Store.

About 70mai

70mai is a global smart car electronics company, with a specialization in dashboard cameras. Founded in 2016, it has built a strong market presence worldwide, selling to 100+ countries and regions across Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. As an endorser for road safety, 70mai aims to provide not just tools, but companionship and peace of mind. With the vision to safeguard your every trip, the 70mai dash cams are designed to become reliable copilots that watch out for you while helping you become better drivers.

SOURCE 70mai