From Sobriety and Strength to Weight Loss and Confidence: Five Inspiring Winners of Life Time's 2026 60XT Challenge Revealed

Nationwide honorees from more than 32,000 entries showcase powerful physical and mental transformations through Life Time's proven program focused on lasting change

CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 32,000 people signed up for Life Time's 60XT Challenge and today Life Time (NYSE: LTH), announced the five national winners of its 8-week body transformation program that pairs structured strength and cardio training with habit tracking, expert coaching and nutrition support to help participants achieve lasting, measurable change. The program reflects Life Time's comprehensive approach to fitness, nutrition, recovery and community.

Participants of 60XT follow a proven model that combines workouts, habit tracking and expert coaching support. Individuals choose from four goal-based training programs, incorporating three weekly strength sessions and three cardio workouts, while benefiting from recovery services and nutrition guidance integrated across Life Time’s ecosystem.

Each honoree will receive a prize package valued at more than $27,000, with five other national finalists earning packages valued at more than $16,000, a total of more than $200,000 in value.

Over the past two decades, 3.5 million people have participated in Life Time challenges, reinforcing the company's role as a pioneer in structured programs that help members build sustainable healthy habits.

"Every day we're helping people achieve their health and wellness goals, and our 60XT Challenges reinforce intentionality and healthy competition. For many, it's the push they need to drive real change," said Ryan Sonnenburg, Senior Vice President of Dynamic Personal Training and Business Operations at Life Time. "Each year, we see incredible stories of resilience, discipline and personal growth. This year's winners represent what's possible when you commit to a structured plan, have the support of expert-programming and a community behind you."

Participants of 60XT follow a proven model that combines workouts, habit tracking and expert coaching support. Individuals choose from four goal-based training programs, incorporating three weekly strength sessions and three cardio workouts, while benefiting from recovery services and nutrition guidance integrated across Life Time's ecosystem.

Meet the 2026 60XT Challenge Winners:

Connor Dugan (Westminster, CO)

After becoming a husband and father, Dugan realized his health had taken a back seat and committed to proving what sustained discipline looks like. Through daily workouts, a nutrition overhaul, utilizing the cold plunge and sauna, and support from his Life Time community and coach, he lost more than 50 pounds, dramatically reduced body fat and improved his key health markers. Beyond the physical transformation, he credits the challenge with strengthening his mindset, helping him manage anxiety and inspiring him to show up as the best version of himself for his family.

Jared Johnson (Cherry Creek, CO)

Johnson's transformation was driven by a powerful purpose: Being strong enough to care for his disabled son. With the guidance of his coach and a focus on rebuilding his foundation through strength, nutrition, and recovery, he lost 38 pounds while gaining nine pounds of lean muscle and dramatically improving body composition. More important, Jared regained the strength, confidence and capability to carry his son without fear.

Cierra Payton (Castle Creek, IN)

After years of struggling with disordered eating and weight gain, Payton saw the 60XT Challenge as an opportunity to redefine her relationship with food and her body. Through disciplined nutrition tracking, consistent workouts, and support from her partner and Life Time community, she built sustainable habits and gained energy, confidence and control over her health. She says several habits from the challenge like eating more protein, post-meal walks and workouts at her Life Time club, will remain staples moving forward.

Mary Roberts (Miami at the Falls, FL)

Following years of global humanitarian work that left her health depleted, Roberts turned to Life Time and the 60XT Challenge to reclaim her well-being. With a structured routine of consistent movement, high-protein nutrition, and intentional recovery, she lost nearly 50 pounds during the challenge and surpassed a 100-pound weight-loss milestone within a year. Beyond the physical results, Mary rediscovered confidence, joy in movement and a sustainable lifestyle that has helped her truly "love her life" again.

Jennifer Taggart (Easton, OH)

Taggart's journey began with sobriety and evolved into a complete lifestyle transformation rooted in consistency and self-care. Through the 60XT Challenge, she refined her nutrition, reduced body fat significantly while building strength and discovered sustainable habits that elevated her energy, confidence and overall well-being. She credits Life Time's community and programming with helping her not only transform physically but also step confidently into a new career with a renewed sense of self.

The 60XT Challenge uniquely connects participants to Life Time's broader healthy way of life community, where expert coaching, recovery services and nutrition coaching support reinforce the habits built during the program, helping members sustain progress long after the 60 days end. Every Life Time location boasts a roster of certified personal trainers ready to support members wherever they are on their health journey.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the Life Time app. You can also find Life Time's collection of supplements, equipment and apparel on the LT Shop by following its Instagram page.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its more than 50,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.