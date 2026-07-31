Life Time's Experience Life Magazine Celebrates 25 Years; Launches Reimagined Website for Convenient Access to Decades of Expert Health and Wellness Content

Award-winning editorial platform continues to evolve through authoritative journalism, multimedia storytelling and a richer digital experience

Key Highlights

Experience Life celebrates 25 years as Life Time's award-winning editorial platform for health, wellness and lifestyle content

Publication unveils newly designed ExperienceLife.com, featuring content collections, a dynamic Life Time Talks podcast experience and new Life Time content page.

More than 100 industry awards recognize Experience Life's excellence in journalism, design and digital storytelling

CHANHASSEN, Minn., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when health advice is everywhere—and separating credible information from opinion has never been more important—Experience Life, Life Time's award-winning editorial platform dedicated to evidence-based health, wellness and lifestyle content, is celebrating 25 years of helping people live healthier, happier lives while launching a reimagined digital experience.

Founded in 2001 as a print magazine, Experience Life has evolved into a highly trusted health and wellness media brand, earning more than 100 industry awards recognizing excellence in journalism, design and digital storytelling. As part of Life Time's larger healthy way of life ecosystem, Experience Life complements the company's athletic country clubs, digital experiences and expert programming by providing practical information that empowers people to make healthier choices every day.

Founded in 2001 as a print magazine, Experience Life has evolved into a highly trusted health and wellness media brand, earning more than 100 industry awards recognizing excellence in journalism, design and digital storytelling. As part of Life Time's larger healthy way of life ecosystem, Experience Life complements the company's athletic country clubs, digital experiences and expert programming by providing practical information that empowers people to make healthier choices every day.

That commitment continues with the launch of a reimagined ExperienceLife.com, created to better support how people discover, consume and engage with lifestyle, health and wellness content. The new site features curated content collections, an enhanced Life Time Talks podcast experience, a new Life Time content page, and the complete Experience Life archive. This content also is available through the complimentary Life Time app.

"In an incredibly crowded media landscape where everyone seems to have an opinion about health and wellness, Experience Life has remained committed to something different," said Jamie Martin, Editor in Chief of Experience Life and Vice President of Content Strategy at Life Time. "For 25 years, we've delivered journalism informed by leading experts and focused on practical insights that empower people to make knowledgeable decisions about their health. Like Life Time itself, our goal isn't simply to inform, it's to inspire meaningful action and help people live healthier, happier lives."

Over its 25-year history, Experience Life has consistently looked beyond fleeting wellness trends to deliver thoughtful reporting across every dimension of healthy living. In celebration of this milestone anniversary, the editorial team has curated a collection of its most memorable and impactful stories, now available for readers to explore on ExperienceLife.com.

Experience Life's mission of empowering people to become their healthiest, happiest selves has remained constant since 2001 and has been recognized with more than 100 industry awards honoring its print publication, website, Life Time Talks podcast and editorial leadership, including:

Podcast (Lifestyle and Health): Life Time Talks, FOLIO: Eddie (2025 and 2023)

Editor of the Year: Jamie Martin, FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards (2023)

Multiple FOLIO: Eddie & Ozzie Awards and Honorable Mentions recognizing editorial excellence, feature writing, magazine design and digital storytelling

Building on 25 years of award-winning journalism and the ongoing evolution of ExperienceLife.com, the brand will continue to grow while maintaining its commitment to human-centered health and wellness coverage.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App.

About Experience Life

Experience Life was founded in 2001 and serves as an integrated healthy-living media brand committed to empowering its readers to improve their health and fitness while enjoying their healthiest, happiest, most satisfying lives. The magazine is published six times annually and is available by subscription and on select newsstands nationwide. It currently has an estimated market reach of two million per issue with a circulation of 600,000 households. New digital content is served up daily on ExperienceLife.com, lifetime.life, and on the Life Time Digital app, which is found in the Apple and Google Play stores. Readers can also follow Experience Life on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and YouTube for expert-backed health, fitness and wellness content.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 195 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its more than 50,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.