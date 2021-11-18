From the Ocean Floor to Your Door, Acapella Seafood Co. Offers Nationwide Shipping of its Florida Stone Crab Claws Just in Time for the Holidays

Acapella Seafood Co. offers various size claws, including medium, large, jumbo, and even colossal. For maximum freshness, moisture and ultimately taste, Acapella Seafood Co.'s stone crab claws are caught, delivered, consumed, and enjoyed within 24 hours.

In addition to Florida stone crab claws, seafood aficionados can look forward to rounding out their entire meal at Acapella Seafood Co., by ordering Florida spiny lobster, jumbo shrimp, and locally made key lime pie.

The owners at Acapella Seafood Co. pride themselves in offering an authentic dining experience with their Florida stone crab claws. "Experience affordable luxury in every succulent bite of Florida's highly coveted, seasonal delicacy, caught and harvested by our very own fisherman," said founders of Acapella Seafood Co. "Priced and graded with you in mind, we guarantee you will enjoy the meatiest and freshest stone crab claws you have ever had. When you order from Acapella Seafood Co., you are ordering straight from the source. There is no middleman. Our stone crab claws go directly from the ocean to our facility for the grading process, and straight to your doorstep. It doesn't get any fresher than that."

Industry leader, Acapella Seafood Co. has been sourcing South Florida's freshest stone crab claws since officially launching in 2014. Delivering throughout Miami and South Florida, Acapella Seafood Co. is now expanding with stone crab nationwide delivery. The company also offers supplemental crustacean options for any seafood lover.

Experience the taste of paradise delivered to your doorstep. Always fresh, never frozen. From the ocean to your door.

Local delivery orders within the Miami area must be placed by noon for same-day delivery. The local delivery window is from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., daily. Next-day nationwide shipping is available. To schedule your order, visit www.AcapellaSeafood.com and be sure to stay up to date on Instagram and Facebook.

