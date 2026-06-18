From trends to tattoos: Licensing festival BRANDmania kicks off with plenty of highlights

NUREMBERG, Germany , June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When street performers, brands and the most exciting licensing themes unite, it's time for BRANDmania! On 24 and 25 June, Europe's largest B2B networking festival for licensing and partnerships will bring together the industry's key players at the Zeche Zollverein site in Essen. With an expanded programme, new interactive zones and participants from a wide range of sectors, the Spielwarenmesse Group is continuing its success story.

A promising start

BRANDmania is just around the corner: on 24 and 25 June, innovators from the international licensing and collaboration sectors will gather at the Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex in Essen/Germany.

BRANDmania kicks off with a mascot parade. Katrin Störr, Head of BRANDmania, will then welcome the participants to Essen. International licensors and brand companies, such as Hasbro, NBC Universal and Mattel, are using the platform to host their own exclusive screenings. "The day before the event, they will preview the themes, characters and franchises that will shape the markets over the next two years to their partners. Thus, BRANDmania is increasingly establishing itself as the hub for early trends and future analysis," says Katrin Störr. Equally, the event is expanding beyond its traditional boundaries and attracting participants from various other sectors. The renewed commitment from all key retailers underscores BRANDmania's importance as a centre for networking, collaboration and business opportunities.

All the big names

BRANDmania is once again bringing together a diverse industry crowd this year. Key players such as Hasbro, Mattel, Paramount Global, RTL Consumer Products, Seven.One Commerce, Universal Products & Experiences and Warner Bros. Discovery will be in attendance, alongside The Pokémon Company International, Studio 100 and Sesame Workshop. The large "BRANDbaby Lounge" demonstrates how such successful partnerships are implemented in the market and will feature the latest collaboration between Universal Music and Mattel: "Barbie loves Helene Fischer".

Inspiration on the big stage

"The Stage" is the venue for industry insights, fresh ideas and strategic takeaways. Presented by Licensing International Germany, the programme brings together talks, panel discussions and best-practice examples focusing on three key themes: "Licensing & Collabs", "Brands, Fans & Audiences" and "Brands @ Retail". Petra Strobl, Managing Director of Licensing International Germany, will begin with exclusive insights into the "Global Licensing Industry Study 2026". The MarkenKuppler's popular "blindmate®" format will further the excitement. This year, the spotlight is on the language-learning app Duolingo, which is setting out to find the perfect brand match. The "Collab Culture Lounge" offers a dedicated space for immersive dialogue and new perspectives. Another programme highlight is the "Metal Business Club", a relaxed networking event for all fans of the music genre.

Brands right at the heart of it

BRANDmania is all about experiences. A host of branded activities based on franchises, such as "The Hobbit", "Let's Dance", "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "The Care Bears", invite visitors to get involved and explore. A new addition is the BRANDmania Ink Lab, where participants can get a tattoo of their favourite licensed design free of charge. BRANDmania also has plenty to offer on the all-inclusive culinary front, from street food to bars. Visitors can relax and get ready for the evening in the new "Glow Up Area" before the Urban Club Band provides live music to round off the first day. The legendary BRANDmania Party combines industrial heritage, innovation and a festival atmosphere.

"BRANDmania's offering is a prime example of the courage to bring brands to life in surprising ways. The event combines top-quality content, valuable business contacts and extraordinary experiences, creating an overall format that is unique in Europe," sums up Christian Ulrich, Member of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG (Spokesperson).

SOURCE Spielwarenmesse eG