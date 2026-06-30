FROM VACANT MALL ANCHOR TO PEDIATRIC HEALTHCARE: REDBIRD PROJECT TAKES AIM AT CHILDREN'S HEALTH DISPARITIES IN SOUTHERN DALLAS

The Children's Health Specialty Center RedBird will offer a wide range of pediatric services, including primary care, urgent care, behavioral health services, and sports medicine care. Scheduled to open in December 2027, the facility is designed to address the critical healthcare needs of children and families across southern Dallas and the surrounding region.

The former Macy's building, a recognizable landmark with its iconic two-story tile mosaic, has stood as a symbol of the RedBird community for decades. Its transformation into a healthcare facility is not only a significant redevelopment milestone but also a testament to the commitment of Russell Glen Company to enhance the quality of life for residents in southern Dallas.

"This milestone represents the fulfillment of a promise we made to this community a decade ago," said Terrence Maiden, CEO of Russell Glen Company. "The former Macy's building has been part of the RedBird community story for generations. To see that space transformed into a facility that will have a positive impact on children's health is powerful. This redevelopment is all about bringing high-quality amenities directly into southern Dallas."

Since the initiation of construction at The Shops at RedBird in 2018, the project has emerged as a remarkable example of how underutilized retail properties can be repositioned to meet urgent community needs. The former regional mall is being reimagined into a vibrant mixed-use destination that integrates healthcare, retail, dining, office spaces, community services, and amenities tailored for neighborhood residents.

The redevelopment has attracted major institutional healthcare partners, fostering new economic activity, expanding access to essential services, and helping to reposition RedBird as a vital community anchor for southern Dallas. With Parkland Health, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and now Children's Health located on the campus, RedBird is becoming a powerful example of how former malls can be transformed into healthcare corridors that directly address disparities in access to medical services, health outcomes, and investment.

Children in southern Dallas face significant healthcare disparities compared to their counterparts in other parts of the city and county, grappling with higher rates of chronic diseases and lower life expectancy. These challenges are often exacerbated by limited access to high-quality pediatric specialty care in their immediate vicinity. The Children's Health Specialty Center RedBird is specifically designed to bridge this gap, making pediatric medical care more accessible to families in southern Dallas and reducing travel times for those who currently need to leave the community to access necessary services.

Each year, approximately 35,000 patients from southern Dallas County receive care from Children's Medical Center Dallas. The new RedBird location is expected to expand this access significantly, ensuring that families have the healthcare resources they need within reach.

"This facility reflects our long-standing commitment to this community and our belief that every child deserves access to high-quality, specialized care close to home," said Christopher Durovich, President and CEO of Children's Health. The new center will join several existing healthcare providers at The Shops at RedBird, including Parkland Health's C.V. Roman Health Center and UT Southwestern Medical Center, which provide essential services such as primary care and women's health.

In addition to healthcare services, The Shops at RedBird will also feature dental and nutrition services, further strengthening its role as a healthcare-anchored mixed-use destination. The beginning of construction for the Children's Health Specialty Center signifies the next phase of momentum for The Shops at RedBird. Russell Glen Company is actively discussing various prospective users, including a potential Courtyard by Marriott hotel, La Madeleine café, Burlington, and additional restaurants.

"Our goal has always been bigger than redeveloping a mall," Maiden stated. "We are building a complete community destination that brings healthcare, jobs, restaurants, retail, hospitality, and everyday services closer to the families who live here."

As cities across the nation confront challenges related to aging malls, healthcare access disparities, and decades of disinvestment in historically underserved communities, The Shops at RedBird presents a model of impact-driven redevelopment. Rather than simply replacing retail with more retail, Russell Glen Company is leveraging this redevelopment to attract essential services, restore community confidence, and create a vibrant destination that meets the needs of southern Dallas families.

ABOUT RUSSELL GLEN COMPANY

Russell Glen Company is a Dallas-based real estate development and advisory firm dedicated to integrating healthcare, commerce, and community into mixed-use environments in underserved markets. Through The Shops at RedBird and a growing portfolio of healthcare-anchored projects, the company is actively addressing healthcare deserts and creating community-centered development models that yield long-term economic and social impact.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S HEALTH

Children's Health is the leading pediatric healthcare system in North Texas, consistently recognized for excellence in pediatric health. Its campuses include Children's Medical Center Dallas, Children's Medical Center Plano, and several Children's Health Specialty Centers. The commitment to outstanding care has earned Children's Medical Center Dallas recognition among the nation's best pediatric hospitals.

For more information, visit www.russellglen.com and childrens.com.

Russell Glen Company

Devin Wilmott Johnson

[email protected]

SOURCE Russell Glen Company