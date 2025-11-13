Russell Glen to Deliver Rivulet, a Transformational 90-Acre Master-Planned Community in Southern Dallas

Located at the northwest corner of University Hills Boulevard and Camp Wisdom Road, directly across from the University of North Texas at Dallas, Rivulet marks a new chapter for an area that has remained largely underdeveloped for nearly 50 years. The grant from the City of Dallas Council will fund essential infrastructure improvements that will help unlock the site's full potential.

"I am incredibly excited for this development and the impact it will have on both Districts 3 and 8!" said Dallas City Councilman Zarin D. Gracey, who represents District 3. "This is the type of development the community not only needs, but what they want!"

Russell Glen Company acquired the property in 2022 from the late civic leader, business executive, and former Dallas Cowboys tight end Pettis Norman, whose vision for the growth of Southern Dallas continues to inspire progress today. Once complete, Rivulet will feature approximately 300 single-family homes, 240 apartment homes, and a 20-acre retail district envisioned to include a neighborhood grocery store, retail shops, office, restaurants, and a public library/innovation center. Construction is expected to commence in 2026.

"We were very methodical in our approach to designing Rivulet," said Terrence Maiden, CEO of Russell Glen Company. "We wanted every element of this project to resonate with Pettis Norman's initial vision to uplift the character and identity of Southern Dallas. With the City's infrastructure investment, we're able to deliver high-quality residences, offering a new level of housing choice that balances beauty, livability, and accessibility. We are confident that Rivulet will be catalytic for this Education Corridor of Dallas and a model for thoughtful, inclusive growth."

Rivulet is situated near major developments underway, including significant campus development currently underway at the University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas). The fast-growing college will soon be home to a new $79 million STEM building as well as a state-of-the-art law enforcement training center. University Hills is another development that recently commenced construction, a 270-acre master-planned community being developed by Hoque Global, which forms part of a larger regional effort to attract quality housing, commerce, and investment to the area.

"The Rivulet development reflects the shared vision of UNT Dallas and Russell Glen Company to build vibrant, attainable communities that uplift Southern Dallas," said UNT Dallas President Warren von Eschenbach. "This project will not only bring high-quality amenities, shops and residences to the area, but equally significantly, enhance the connection between our campus and the neighborhoods we serve."

To support project execution, Russell Glen has engaged Republic Property Group (RPG) to manage infrastructure construction. Founded in 1967, RPG brings nearly six decades of real estate development expertise, with more than $7 billion in projects across eight states.

"We are thrilled to be assisting Russell Glen with execution of their vision for Rivulet," said Tony Ruggeri, Co-CEO of Republic Property Group. "This project represents the kind of intentional, community-centered development that strengthens Dallas for generations to come."

Dan Healy, CEO of Civitas Capital Group and a Rivulet investor, backed Russell Glen's vision for Rivulet from the beginning. "Those who know him know that Terrence Maiden is something special. Rivulet shows what's possible when smart, creative people like Terrence lead the way," Healy said. "Southern Dallas has been overlooked for too long—no longer."

Through its combination of accessible residential offerings, public green spaces, and retail amenities, Rivulet will serve as both a neighborhood and a statement—proof that Southern Dallas can attract development that is aspirational, sustainable, and rooted in community pride.

About Russell Glen Company

Russell Glen Company is a Dallas-based real estate development firm redefining how investment and impact intersect. Founded on the belief that profitability and purpose thrive together, Russell Glen specializes in transforming underperforming assets into thriving community anchors, places that create measurable returns for investors and meaningful progress for the communities they serve, such as the award-winning Shops at RedBird in Dallas.

Since its founding, the firm has led catalytic development, ranging from transformational mall redevelopments, mixed-use destinations, healthcare centers, and master-planned residential communities. With a portfolio of projects completed and/or underway that consists of approximately five million square feet, Russell Glen continues to develop projects of distinction, aesthetic relevance, and enduring value for our investors, clients, and the people who live, work, and thrive in the environments we create.

Learn more at russellglen.com.

About Republic Property Group

Founded in 1967, Republic Property Group is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based real estate development company committed to creating places for people to live exceptionally. With over $7 billion in real estate projects developed across eight states, the company specializes in master-planned communities, including notable developments such as Lantana in Denton County, Phillips Creek Ranch in Frisco, Light Farms in Celina, and Walsh in Fort Worth. In 2025, the company launched its newest community, Wildwood in McKinney. For more information, visit RepublicPropertyGroup.com.

About Civitas Capital Group

Civitas Capital Group is a leading EB-5 regional center operator and trusted real estate capital partner. Since 2009, Civitas has invested in over 50 real estate development projects with a 100% USCIS approval rate, always anchored by the firm's core values of Focused Creativity, Institutional Stewardship, and Respect & Grace. On behalf of thousands of EB-5 investors and their families, the firm digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss, combining decades of underwriting experience with flexible structuring and uncompromising integrity. The result: Civitas is trusted by EB-5 investors and real estate innovators to deliver creative solutions, disciplined execution, and enduring commitment. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

