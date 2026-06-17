Front Row Acquires Carbon Beauty, Deepening Its Investment in the Beauty Category

Acquisition strengthens Front Row's beauty expertise and expands its capabilities as key growth partner for beauty brands across e-commerce channels

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Row Group, a full-service agency specializing in e-commerce growth and Amazon marketplace management for beauty, health & wellness, and CPG brands, today announced the acquisition of Carbon Beauty, a leading Amazon accelerator specializing in clean beauty brands.

Founded in 2014 by brothers Dan and Jeff Sudman, Carbon Beauty was among the first Amazon accelerators dedicated exclusively to clean beauty and has helped to establish and grow their presence on the marketplace. The acquisition brings together two companies with a shared focus on brand-building and growth, further strengthening Front Row's position in the beauty category and expanding its ability to help brands lead on Amazon and win in commerce.

"We're excited to welcome Dan and the Carbon Beauty team to Front Row," said Matt Beer, Co-Founder of Front Row. "Carbon was the first Amazon accelerator focused exclusively on clean beauty and has brought hundreds of brands to the marketplace. Working together strengthens our beauty expertise and our go-to-market offering."

"From day one, our goal has been to help clean beauty brands win on Amazon," said Dan Sudman, Co-Founder of Carbon Beauty. "Front Row shares that commitment to brand-building and brings the scale, technology and omnichannel expertise to amplify everything we've built. This is a natural next chapter for Carbon Beauty, and we're excited to work with the Front Row team to help our brands get to the next level."

Carbon Beauty was advised by Consensus Advisors.

About Front Row

Front Row is a leading accelerator and marketing agency helping brands maximize their Amazon marketplace and broader ecommerce growth. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Diego, Hamburg, and Bratislava. Leveraging our proprietary technology Catapult, deep human expertise and robust capabilities, we design, market, distribute, and scale brands on a global scale to ensure outperformance in the market.

Our expertise spans from strategic brand-building to Amazon marketplace acceleration, international market expansion, compelling content creation, logistics, and innovative design and branding. Trusted by industry leaders like OUAI, Essity, Wella, and Tatcha, we empower brands to achieve their full potential in the world of e-commerce.

About Carbon Beauty

Founded in 2014 by brothers Dan and Jeff Sudman, Carbon Beauty is a leading Amazon accelerator for clean beauty brands. The company pioneered one of the first Amazon-focused models dedicated exclusively to clean beauty and has helped hundreds of brands establish and scale their presence on the marketplace.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Front Row