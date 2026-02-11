Front Row Acquires Performance Marketing Agency Socium Media, Expanding Connected Commerce Platform

Strategic acquisition further strengthens integrated creative and digital growth capabilities across brand strategy, performance marketing, and Amazon marketplace execution

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Row Group , a full-service agency specializing in e-commerce growth and Amazon marketplace management for beauty, health & wellness, and CPG brands, today announced the acquisition of Socium Media, a performance marketing and digital growth agency.

Socium will merge into Front Row's integrated agency business, led by EVP and Managing Director, Katie Martin, further advancing Front Row's Connected Commerce platform and ability to deliver unified, end-to-end growth for modern brands.

Why This Acquisition Matters

As brands face increasing pressure to align brand storytelling with measurable performance across complex commerce ecosystems, Front Row continues to invest in capabilities that remove friction between creative strategy and execution. The addition of Socium deepens Front Row's ability to connect differentiated brand strategy and breakthrough creative campaigns with performance-driven digital growth — strengthening an integrated model that has already delivered consistent outperformance, with Front Row partnership brands exceeding Amazon category growth benchmarks across beauty, health & wellness, and CPG. As off-platform media has proven to be a driver of marketplace demand, the combined organization is uniquely positioned to connect the full journey from discovery to conversion.

"Connected commerce is about ensuring strategy, creativity, and performance are not operating in silos," said Martin. "By bringing Socium into Front Row, we're strengthening our ability to help brands grow with a unified approach — one that connects compelling creative and brand storytelling with the data, technology, and performance rigor required to scale in today's commerce landscape, on Amazon and beyond."

What This Means for Brands

Founded by Sam Sherman and Owen Loft, Socium brings deep strategic expertise across paid search and shopping, paid social, SEO and GEO. The team has worked with brands across travel, wellness, and lifestyle categories, including Auberge, VINCE, Canopy, Magic Spoon, OSEA and more, complementing Front Row's strong portfolio of beauty, wellness, CPG, and lifestyle brands.

"Joining Front Row is an exciting next chapter for Socium," said Owen Loft, Co-Founder of Socium. "We've always believed that the strongest results come from aligning performance marketing with brand strategy and creative execution. Front Row shares that belief, and together we're able to offer clients a more powerful, connected approach to growth."

Delivering Connected Commerce at Scale

The combined organization creates a powerhouse integrated agency that brings together Front Row's marketplace leadership, retail media expertise, brand strategy, and creative campaign development with Socium's performance marketing and digital growth capabilities across paid media, influencer, social, and retention. Together, the teams deliver a fully connected approach and cohesive execution across the full funnel — from awareness and demand generation to conversion on Amazon, D2C, and retail platforms, where off-platform media increasingly drives marketplace demand.

Socium will initially operate as "Socium, Powered by Front Row," with full brand integration planned for later in 2026. PALAZZO served as the exclusive financial advisor to Socium in this transaction.

About Front Row

Front Row is a leading accelerator and marketing agency helping brands maximize their Amazon marketplace and broader ecommerce growth. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Diego, Hamburg, and Bratislava. Leveraging our proprietary technology Catapult, deep human expertise and robust capabilities, we design, market, distribute, and scale brands on a global scale to ensure outperformance in the market.

Our expertise spans from strategic brand-building to Amazon marketplace acceleration, international market expansion, compelling content creation, logistics, and innovative design and branding. Trusted by industry leaders like OUAI, Essity, Wella, and Tatcha, we empower brands to achieve their full potential in the world of e-commerce.

SOURCE Front Row