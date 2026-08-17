Frontier Aerospace Advances Flight-Qualified National Security Propulsion Portfolio with First M-Series Block-Buy Award for Major U.S. Government Program

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Aerospace, an industry leader in next-generation bipropellant liquid rocket engines for space and missile defense applications, has been awarded a block-buy production contract to deliver multiple high-performance attitude control flight engines for an undisclosed U.S. government defense program.

The contract covers Frontier's flight-qualified 25-lbf attitude control engines, part of the company's growing M-Series product line. The M-Series delivers industry-leading performance with MMH/MON-3 propellants to maximize interoperability across a broad range of customer platforms. This capability originated through a development process that culminated in a successful hot-fire test campaign demonstrating performance over a broad operating range. The award represents another significant milestone in Frontier's continued expansion of its national security propulsion portfolio and reinforces the company's expanding role as both a developer and producer of operational, flight-qualified propulsion engines for national security space.

The current production contract includes the delivery of flight engines in 2027, with an option for additional engines as well as the potential for continued production in future years. The contract represents Frontier's first block-buy award for the M-Series product line and establishes the foundation for future production as additional platforms enter service. The block-buy structure reflects the customer's confidence in Frontier's technology, manufacturing capability, and ability to support sustained production requirements.

"This award recognizes the maturation of our rocket engine technology and manufacturing capability at a time when responsiveness to emerging threats has never been more important," said Jim McKinnon, President of Frontier Aerospace. "It reflects years of hard work and strategic investment by Frontier and our partners, and demonstrates our commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance propulsion systems that meet the evolving needs of our national security customers."

In addition to the M-Series product line, Frontier manufactures two additional families of flight-ready propulsion systems. The flight-proven L-Series engines, with TALOS/CLPS heritage, are optimized for operation in extreme cold environments down to –40°C by utilizing MON-25 oxidizer. Frontier's flight-ready F-Series engines are optimized for maximum performance in demanding applications including missile defense, orbital maneuvering, and lunar lander propulsion. Together, these complementary product lines provide customers with mission-optimized propulsion solutions spanning a broad range of operational environments and mission requirements.

About Frontier Aerospace

Frontier Aerospace develops innovative engines and propulsion systems for commercial, civil, and national security space missions. The company employs a proven rapid development approach that produces reliable, mission-optimized, and extensively tested propulsion systems. Frontier delivers end-to-end propulsion solutions spanning concept development, design, manufacturing, testing, qualification, and production. Its flight-ready engines are optimized to be used in missions ranging from Earth's atmosphere to the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.frontier.us.

SOURCE Frontier Aerospace Corporation