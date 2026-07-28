Frontier Infrastructure Holdings & Carbonfuture Announce Largest Ethanol BECCS Carbon Removal Partnership Agreement to Date

Multi-year commercial agreement advances Frontier's CO₂-by-rail platform, with first removal delivery expected in Q4 2027

DALLAS and FREIBURG, Germany, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Infrastructure Holdings ("Frontier"), a leading developer of low-carbon infrastructure across the Mountain West and Texas, and Carbonfuture, the leading facilitator of durable carbon removal, today announced that they have entered into a multi-year commercial agreement to bring Frontier's ethanol bioenergy carbon capture and sequestration (BECCS) carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits to buyers across global carbon markets. The partnership represents the largest ethanol BECCS carbon removal agreement announced to date, as corporate demand for durable, high-integrity removals continues to exceed near-term supply available at scale.

Under the arrangement, 750,000 durable carbon removal credits from Project Sprint, Frontier's ethanol BECCS initiative, will be made available for purchase by corporate and institutional buyers through Carbonfuture. The agreement establishes a route to market ahead of operations, pairing Frontier's carbon capture, transport, and storage capacity with Carbonfuture's digital infrastructure and global buyer network.

"This partnership agreement marks an important step forward for our CO₂-by-rail initiative and for the ethanol producers we serve," said Steven Lowenthal, Co-CEO of Frontier. "Carbonfuture has built a trusted platform for durable carbon removal, and partnering with them gives our customers a practical, near-term pathway to achieving their net zero goals through a trustworthy infrastructure."

Project Sprint will capture biogenic CO₂ from ethanol production and permanently sequester it in dedicated geologic storage, with sequestration expected to begin in Q4 2027. Captured CO₂ will move on Frontier's CO₂-by-rail platform, which connects ethanol producers across the Midwest to Frontier's permitted sequestration infrastructure in Wyoming, enabling producers to participate in carbon removal markets without waiting on pipeline development. The removal will be certified under Puro.earth's Geologically Stored Carbon (GSC) Methodology, with monitoring, reporting, and verification provided by Mangrove Systems.

"Buyers are looking for durable carbon removal they can trust, at scale," said Julie Mansfield, Head of Global Buyer Growth, Carbonfuture. "By bringing Frontier's ethanol BECCS supply to market, this partnership expands access to verifiable, durable removals while reinforcing the rigorous standards needed to scale the sector."

About Frontier Infrastructure Holdings

Frontier Infrastructure Holdings, LLC is a leading developer of low-carbon infrastructure solutions across the Mountain West and Texas, specializing in integrated power generation and carbon capture and storage projects. The company is at the forefront of industrial decarbonization, providing scalable, permanent carbon storage and behind-the-meter power solutions to support growing regional energy demand. For more information, please visit frontierholdings.com.

About Carbonfuture

Carbonfuture is the leading facilitator of durable carbon removal, providing a fully integrated digital Trust Infrastructure that ensures the integrity of every carbon removal credit for buyers while streamlining market access for suppliers. Carbonfuture partners with leading organizations, including Microsoft, Swiss Re, SAP, and the World Economic Forum's First Movers Coalition, to scale high-quality, durable carbon removal.

Frontier Media Relations

Jill McMillan

Managing Director, Communications & Public Affairs

Ph: 214-489-7047

[email protected]

Carbonfuture Media Relations

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SOURCE Frontier Infrastructure Holdings