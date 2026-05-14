Frontier Advances CO₂-by-Rail System with Key Carbon Market Milestones

Milestones with Puro.earth & Wild Assets advance Frontier's CO₂-by-rail platform and expand market pathways for ethanol producers

DALLAS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Infrastructure Holdings (Frontier), a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital and a leading developer of low-carbon infrastructure across the Mountain West and Texas, today announced several milestones that advance its CO₂-by-rail platform and strengthen market pathways for ethanol producers and other industrial emitters.

Frontier's CO₂-by-rail system has successfully completed the preliminary assessment process with Puro.earth following a comprehensive scientific, technical, and financial review of the project's design and methodology. As a result, the project will be listed as a Puro.earth facility, enabling inclusion in procurement materials shared with global corporate carbon removal buyers. Frontier is among a limited number of U.S.-based BECCS projects to reach this stage—and among an even smaller group to do so on its first submission—further de-risking the project's operational and methodological framework.

"For ethanol producers and other industrial emitters, access to carbon markets depends on more than capture alone," said Robby Rockey, President and Co-CEO of Frontier. "It requires a fully integrated chain from transportation and storage through crediting and sale. The Puro.earth milestone reflects continued progress in building a complete, bankable carbon management solution."

"We're excited to see Frontier reach this important milestone," said Jan-Willem Bode, President of Puro.earth. "The team has approached this project with a strong sense of purpose, transparency, partnership and execution, and we look forward to supporting their continued progress as they help to expand the carbon removal market in the U.S."

Wild Assets, an environmental asset management firm, has also exercised an option under its June 2025 agreement with Frontier to forward-purchase CDR credits over the next four years. This expanded commitment reflects sustained demand for Frontier's credits and strengthens the project's contracted revenue visibility as development progresses.

"These milestones demonstrate the coordinated execution required to advance carbon management infrastructure from concept to commercialization," said Steven Lowenthal, Co-CEO of Frontier. "As the market continues to evolve, we believe solutions that integrate infrastructure, sequestration, and commercial access will be best positioned to deliver reliable, scalable outcomes for industrial customers."

"Frontier continues to demonstrate the kind of execution and vision needed to help grow this market," said Matan Rudis, Partner at Wild Assets. "We're proud to deepen our relationship with the team and support the next phase of the project's development."

About Frontier Infrastructure Holdings

Frontier Infrastructure Holdings, LLC is a leading developer of low-carbon infrastructure solutions across the Mountain West and Texas, specializing in integrated power generation and carbon capture and storage projects. The company is at the forefront of industrial decarbonization, providing scalable, permanent carbon storage and behind-the-meter power solutions to support growing regional energy demand. For more information, please visit frontierholdings.com.

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater Capital has raised more than $6 billion in committed equity capital since inception, and the team has executed more than 300 transactions representing over $29 billion in value. For more information, please visit tailwatercapital.com.

About Puro.earth

Puro.earth is the world's leading market infrastructure provider for engineered carbon dioxide removal (CDR). We provide the certification frameworks, scientific standards, and digital systems that allow engineered CDR to scale as an investment-grade market. At the core of this infrastructure is the Puro Standard - the world's first dedicated standard built for the needs of an engineered CDR market. We certify suppliers under the Puro Standard that durably store carbon dioxide for at least 100 years, and in many cases over 1,000 years. To date, we have certified over 100 engineered CDR projects, resulting in the issuance of over 1.5 million CO₂ Removal Certificates (CORCs) in the Puro Registry as verified, traceable, investable assets. Our infrastructure is trusted by over 700 companies worldwide to procure carbon removals with confidence. Nasdaq has owned a majority stake in Puro.earth since 2021. This brings 50+ years of expertise in building and operating the world's most trusted markets, strengthening Puro.earth's ability to deliver the transparency, rigor, and operational capacity needed to make CDR an institutional-grade asset class. Puro.earth is an ICVCM Eligible Carbon Crediting Programme. For more information, visit puro.earth and follow on LinkedIn .

About Wild Assets

Wild Assets is a first of its kind asset management firm for carbon dioxide removals (CDR), built by CDR developers, for CDR developers. The firm advises, develops and facilitates financial opportunities across global carbon markets, bridging over risk management, capital allocation, project sourcing and procurement. For more information, please visit wild-assets.com.

Frontier Media Relations

Jill McMillan

Managing Director, Communications & Public Affairs

+1 214-489-7047

[email protected]

Puro.earth Media Relations

Charlie Morrow

Senior Vice President, Communications

[email protected]

For Inquiries Related to Frontier Infrastructure Holdings:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Frontier Infrastructure Holdings