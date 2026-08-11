Frontier Technologies and MSP Hub Launch Strategic Alliance

Delivering Secure Federal Contracting and Microsoft Tier-1 Cloud Operations Under One Accountable Team

Partnership combines proven CMMC Level II cybersecurity leadership, GSA contracting capabilities, and enterprise Microsoft cloud operations to help organizations modernize with confidence.

WILMINGTON, Del. And NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Technologies, Inc. and MSP Hub Technologies, LLC today announced a strategic alliance that brings the two companies to market as a single accountable team for secure cloud transformation, compliance, and managed services. The partnership delivers a fully integrated model combining Frontier's federal contracting expertise, CMMC Level II certification, and GSA Schedule capabilities with MSP Hub's Microsoft Tier-1 platform, direct licensing authority, automation, and global managed services.

Together, the two organizations simplify procurement, accelerate secure cloud adoption, and provide long-term operational governance for defense, federal, and regulated customers. Joint offerings include government cloud modernization, CMMC readiness, Microsoft licensing modernization, Azure Marketplace private offers, cloud cost optimization, and 24x7 global managed services.

The announcement follows Frontier's successful achievement of CMMC Level II certification. Rather than waiting for regulatory deadlines, both organizations invested early in the people, processes, and technology required to support secure federal and regulated environments – positioning the alliance to serve customers who demand cybersecurity rigor alongside operational excellence from day one.

"Our customers do not buy certifications. They invest in partners they can trust with their missions, their data, and their future. Achieving CMMC Level II demonstrated our commitment to cybersecurity excellence. Partnering with MSP Hub expands that commitment into a complete operational model that combines trusted federal contracting with enterprise-scale Microsoft cloud delivery."



— Reshma Moorthy, CEO, Frontier Technologies, Inc.

"Compliance only creates value when it is backed by operational excellence. Frontier brings proven federal contracting expertise and cybersecurity leadership. MSP Hub brings the Microsoft platform, automation, direct licensing authority, and global delivery organization. Together, we're providing customers with a single accountable partner capable of supporting everything from procurement and compliance to long-term cloud operations."



— Sam Barhoumeh, CEO, MSP Hub Technologies, LLC

The alliance addresses a persistent gap in the market: organizations seeking to modernize their cloud environments while meeting stringent federal compliance requirements have historically been forced to manage multiple vendors across contracting, security, and cloud operations. The Frontier–MSP Hub model eliminates that complexity, delivering a single point of accountability across the full lifecycle—from acquisition and compliance through implementation and ongoing managed services.

About Frontier Technologies, Inc.

Frontier Technologies, Inc. is a woman-owned, minority-owned small business and trusted provider of technology and mission support services to federal government and defense customers. The company delivers innovative solutions in cybersecurity, digital transformation, engineering, and IT services, helping agencies achieve mission success in an increasingly complex and contested operational environment. FTI is committed to innovation, integrity, and the security of every client and community it serves. https://ftiusa.com/

About MSP Hub Technologies, LLC

MSP Hub Technologies, LLC is a Microsoft Tier-1 Direct Cloud Solution Provider headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida. MSP Hub delivers enterprise-scale Microsoft cloud solutions, direct licensing, automation, and 24x7 global managed services to organizations across federal, defense, and commercial markets. https://msphub.com/.

SOURCE Frontier Technologies, Inc.