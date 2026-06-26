Frost & Sullivan Institute Honors Organizations Driving Transformative Impact Through Visionary Leadership

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is proud to announce the recipients of the 2026 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition, honoring organizations that are setting new benchmarks for business leadership by tackling some of the world's most critical challenges.

This recognition celebrates enterprises that have successfully aligned innovation, sustainable growth, and positive societal impact, demonstrating that long-term business success is strengthened by a commitment to creating meaningful change. The award recognizes companies whose forward-thinking strategies and solutions are helping shape a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable future.

The 2026 honorees exemplify a new model of leadership in which purpose and performance are deeply interconnected. Across industries including renewable energy, climate adaptation, healthcare, cybersecurity, digital access, education, sustainable infrastructure, and resource management, these organizations are delivering scalable solutions that address complex global needs. Through technological innovation, responsible stewardship, and effective execution, they are generating measurable benefits for communities, economies, and industries while advancing sustainable growth. Their achievements reflect the growing expectation that organizations create value not only for shareholders, but for society.

"The recipients of the Visionary Growth Leadership Recognition illustrate how innovation and impact have become essential drivers of sustainable growth," said David Frigstad, Executive Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute. "By addressing critical global challenges with purpose, agility, and strategic vision, these organizations are redefining what leadership looks like in today's world. Their accomplishments demonstrate that enduring market success is built upon resilience, responsible growth, and the ability to deliver measurable value to stakeholders and society alike."

Award recipients were selected through Frost & Sullivan Institute's comprehensive research and evaluation framework. Analysts assessed organizations across key impact pillars, including Healthcare, Human Rights, Economics, Environment, Education, Security, and Infrastructure. The evaluation focused on each organization's capacity to develop and implement innovative solutions that drive meaningful progress while creating lasting value at both industry and societal levels.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute extends its heartfelt congratulations to the following recipients of the 2026 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition and applauds their continued commitment to advancing innovation, sustainable development, and positive global impact.

Devon Energy

Globant

Mastercard

Adani Green Energy

Axon Enterprise

NVIDIA Corporation

ServiceNow

Applied Materials

DB Schenker

Rede D'Or São Luiz

ReNew Power

AutoZone

DSV

Fawry

PTC

Trane Technologies

e.l.f. Beauty

Visa

Nucor Corporation

PagSeguro

Palo Alto Networks

Samsara

Uniqlo (Fast Retailing)

UnitedHealth Group

Waste Connections

dLocal

Teledyne Technologies

Straumann Group

Tetra Tech

Xylem

Kingspan Group

Lululemon Athletica

Spotify

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan