Frozen food market size to grow by USD 105.72 billion by 2026: Expansion of retail stores offering frozen food will drive growth - Technavio

Feb 17, 2023, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frozen food market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Hanover Foods, J.R. Simplot Co., JBS SA, Kellogg Co., Lantmannen Unibake International, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd, PNW Veg Co. LLC dba NORPAC, Smith Frozen Foods Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, Vandemoortele NV, Wawona Frozen Foods Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Product (Frozen ready to eat meals, Frozen meat and poultry, Frozen fish and seafood, Frozen fruits and vegetables, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The frozen food market size is estimated to grow by USD 105.72 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.95% according to Technavio.
Frozen food market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Frozen food market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers frozen food such as frozen vegetables, noodles, gyoza, and cooked rice dishes.
- Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers frozen food such as mince pies, pastry shells, and muffins.
- Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers frozen food such as voila garlic chicken, voila beef lo mein, lasagna with meat sauce oven bake meal, and chicken taco oven bake meal.
- General Mills Inc. - The company offers frozen food such as Pillsbury frozen cheesy pull-apart Italian cheese and garlic, Pillsbury frozen frudel cherry, and Pillsbury frozen soft-filled bar cocoa puffs.
Frozen food market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Expansion of retail stores offering frozen food
- New product launches
- Growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen food
Key Challenges –
- Health risks associated with the consumption of frozen ready meals
- Challenges in warehousing of frozen foods
- Decline in consumption owing to obesity and other health concerns
The frozen food market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this frozen food market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the frozen food market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the frozen food market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the frozen food market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen food market vendors
|
Frozen Food Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
145
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 105.72 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022 (%)
|
6.85
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Hanover Foods, J.R. Simplot Co., JBS SA, Kellogg Co., Lantmannen Unibake International, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd, PNW Veg Co. LLC dba NORPAC, Smith Frozen Foods Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, Vandemoortele NV, and Wawona Frozen Foods Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Frozen ready to eat meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Frozen ready to eat meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Frozen ready to eat meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Frozen ready to eat meals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Frozen ready to eat meals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Frozen meat and poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Frozen meat and poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Frozen fish and seafood - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Frozen fish and seafood - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Frozen fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Frozen fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Associated British Foods Plc
- Exhibit 106: Associated British Foods Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Associated British Foods Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Associated British Foods Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Associated British Foods Plc - Segment focus
- 10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 110: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 General Mills Inc.
- Exhibit 115: General Mills Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: General Mills Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: General Mills Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Kellogg Co.
- Exhibit 120: Kellogg Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Kellogg Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus
- 10.8 McCain Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 127: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 10.10 The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Exhibit 132: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Tyson Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Unilever PLC
- Exhibit 140: Unilever PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Unilever PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Unilever PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Unilever PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Unilever PLC - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 148: Research methodology
- Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 150: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations
