FSC Franchise Co. Builds Midyear Momentum Across Beef 'O' Brady's, The Brass Tap and Newk's Eatery

The restaurant franchisor opened seven locations, signed five deals and advanced brand, menu and operational initiatives across its three-concept portfolio.

TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FSC Franchise Co. is entering the second half of 2026 with steady development across its portfolio of Beef 'O' Brady's, The Brass Tap and Newk's Eatery while making strategic investments designed to strengthen each brand for long-term growth.

Through the first six months of the year, FSC opened seven restaurants, including two Beef 'O' Brady's and five Brass Tap locations, while signing five franchise agreements. The company expects to open 18 restaurants across its three brands by year-end, including six Beef 'O' Brady's, eight Brass Tap and four Newk's locations, while completing between 12 and 15 franchise agreements.

The company's newest restaurants are also outperforming historical averages. FSC currently has six non-comparable Beef 'O' Brady's restaurants and six Brass Tap locations that have opened within the past 18 months. Those Beef 'O' Brady's restaurants are annualizing more than $2.1 million in sales, approximately $400,000 above the system average, while the newest Brass Tap locations are annualizing about $1.9 million, roughly $500,000 above their average unit volume.

"This class of Beef 'O' Brady's and Brass Taps are the best we've ever opened, and in this environment, we're very excited about that," said CEO Chris Elliott.

While comparable sales remain under pressure across the restaurant industry, Elliott said all three brands are trending in the right direction and the company expects marketing initiatives planned for the second half of the year to continue improving performance.

"We've got strong marketing programs in the back half of the year, and we anticipate Brass Tap and Newk's both going positive before the end of the year and Beef 'O' Brady's getting really close to flat," Elliott said. "It's not great, but in this environment flat is the new up. We're working hard to get back into positive numbers this year."

Beyond development, FSC continues investing in initiatives designed to strengthen operations across its three concepts. Following its acquisition of Newk's Eatery, the company is integrating information technology, marketing and finance operations into a unified platform to create efficiencies heading into 2027. Brass Tap is also undergoing a strategic repositioning that places greater emphasis on food, nonalcoholic beverages and its role as a neighborhood gathering place, while both Beef 'O' Brady's and Newk's are evaluating smaller, more efficient restaurant prototypes designed to reduce development costs.

The company is also expanding its value-focused menu and marketing initiatives as restaurant operators continue to adapt to higher operating costs and changing consumer behavior.

"Rising costs have changed the way consumers approach dining out, so we're putting even more emphasis on high-quality value," Elliott said. "That means improving product quality, introducing stronger promotions and giving guests more reasons to visit. We're also continuing to evolve each brand alongside changing consumer preferences so we can stay ahead of where the market is going."

Development efforts remain focused on the markets where each concept has demonstrated the greatest success. Brass Tap continues to expand throughout California and remains FSC's most geographically diverse brand, while Newk's growth is concentrated in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama. Beef 'O' Brady's continues to perform well across the Midwest and Southeast.

Looking ahead, FSC expects to maintain that momentum while continuing to strengthen operations, refine brand positioning and support franchise owners across its portfolio.

"The DNA of all three brands is very strong," Elliott said. "Our focus is on value, store level execution, staying ahead of consumer trends, continuing to invest in the business and giving company operators and franchise owners the tools they need to perform at a high level. That work is creating a strong foundation for the next stage of growth."

ABOUT FSC FRANCHISE CO.

Founded in Tampa, Florida, FSC Franchise Co. is a leading multi-brand franchisor driving growth and innovation across three dynamic restaurant concepts — Beef 'O' Brady's, The Brass Tap and Newk's Eatery. With more than 250 locations nationwide, FSC brings together decades of expertise in hospitality, franchising and community engagement under one unified platform. Beef 'O' Brady's, with 120-plus family sports pub locations, serves up classic comfort food and community spirit in a neighborhood-friendly setting. The Brass Tap is a 50-plus-unit craft beer bar and entertainment venue that offers an extensive menu of drinks and food in a vibrant atmosphere. Newk's Eatery, a 100-unit fast casual brand founded in Jackson, Mississippi, brings fresh, handcrafted food to guests with a focus on quality ingredients, digital convenience and hospitality. Together, FSC's brands are redefining what it means to grow a scalable, community-driven restaurant portfolio — offering franchisees the opportunity to diversify within a powerful ecosystem of proven concepts. To learn more, visit: https://www.fscfranchiseco.com/

ABOUT BEEF 'O' BRADY'S

Beef 'O' Brady's is a franchise of family sports pubs that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. With a focus on providing value without sacrificing quality, the Beef 'O' Brady's menu features delicious family favorites like award-winning wings, fresh Angus burgers, crisp salads, USDA Choice Cut sirloin and grilled salmon, along with a kids' menu and a full bar for the adults. Beef 'O' Brady's is strongly dedicated to community involvement through ongoing partnerships with local schools, youth sports leagues and other community groups. Beef 'O' Brady's currently operates 120 locations in 21 states. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit http://www.beefobradysfranchise.com/.

ABOUT THE BRASS TAP

The Brass Tap is a Tampa-based American tavern and entertainment venue known for its extensive local and regional brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables. Every location provides a unique space for social gatherings and entertainment, with an unparalleled atmosphere created through live music, trivia, sports, exclusive beer tastings and tap takeovers. For more than 10 years, The Brass Tap has offered franchise opportunities to qualified operators, continuing to grow its family of 50+ bars in 16 states. For more information, visit http://thebrasstapfranchise.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE FSC Franchise Co.