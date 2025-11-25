FSC Franchise Co. Appoints Industry Veteran John Massari as Chief Financial Officer

Bloomin' Brands veteran John Massari will lead finance and accounting for Beef 'O' Brady's, The Brass Tap and Newk's Eatery, sharpening FSC's financial model as the 280-unit portfolio expands.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FSC Franchise Co. , the Tampa-based multi-brand restaurant group behind Beef 'O' Brady's, The Brass Tap and Newk's Eatery , has named longtime restaurant finance executive John Massari as its new chief financial officer.

Massari brings nearly three decades of experience to the role, including 25 years with Bloomin' Brands, where he supported multiple concepts through growth phases, market expansions and brand revitalization initiatives both in the United States and internationally. He later served as CFO of Artistry Restaurants, helping the young private-equity platform grow to six brands and roughly 50 locations through acquisition.

After learning more about FSC's growth over the past seven years under CapitalSpring and meeting with the leadership team, he said the role aligned both professionally and personally. The company's multi-brand platform and Florida base added to the appeal."Beef 'O' Brady's was a brand I grew up with in Tampa," Massari said, "and this was a great opportunity to help take FSC to the next level."

In his first months as CFO, Massari will focus on strengthening FSC's financial infrastructure to support continued expansion across its system of more than 280 locations in 27 states. Massari's early priorities center on tightening the company's financial model and implementing systems that will support expansion. He said the focus remains on giving franchisees a model that works and sells itself. "We want our franchises to be successful, for them to make money and for them to want to continue to build new restaurants," he said.

Massari's experience working with brands at every stage of development — from early high-growth concepts to mature national chains — will guide his approach at FSC. He says that continued collaboration with franchisees will remain essential as the company evolves its menu strategy, technology stack and supply chain capabilities. Much of this work is done in partnership with the franchise advisory council to ensure systemwide decisions align with operator needs. "We're here to listen to their needs and to make sure that we jointly develop the best systems and the best businesses to make them successful," Massari said.

He also sees FSC's multi-brand structure as a competitive advantage, allowing the company to serve different consumer occasions across casual dining, sports-centric experiences, craft beverage gatherings and fast casual. The diversity of the portfolio, he says, positions FSC's brands for continued relevance as customers seek value, flexibility and community-centered experiences. "We've got a great portfolio of synergistic brands that meet a range of needs for our customers across many different occasions," he said.

With a mission to provide proven brands, strong support and a winning culture for successful entrepreneurs — and a company vision centered on 100% franchisee success — FSC's leadership says Massari will play a key role in driving the next chapter of growth.

ABOUT FSC FRANCHISE CO.

Founded in Tampa, Florida, FSC Franchise Co. is a leading multi-brand franchisor driving growth and innovation across three dynamic restaurant concepts — Beef 'O' Brady's, The Brass Tap and Newk's Eatery. With more than 250 locations nationwide, FSC brings together decades of expertise in hospitality, franchising and community engagement under one unified platform. Beef 'O' Brady's, with 120-plus family sports pub locations, serves up classic comfort food and community spirit in a neighborhood-friendly setting. The Brass Tap is a 50-plus-unit craft beer bar and entertainment venue that offers an extensive menu of drinks and food in a vibrant atmosphere. Newk's Eatery, a 100-unit fast-casual brand founded in Jackson, Mississippi, brings fresh, handcrafted food to guests with a focus on quality ingredients, digital convenience and hospitality. Together, FSC's brands are redefining what it means to grow a scalable, community-driven restaurant portfolio — offering franchisees the opportunity to diversify within a powerful ecosystem of proven concepts. To learn more, visit: https://www.fscfranchiseco.com/ .

