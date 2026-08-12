FSLR Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 24, 2026

First Solar Promised Investors a "Long Term Favorable" Tariff Environment and Strengthened Market Position, Then Delivered a 13.61% Single-Day Stock Collapse and Slashed 2026 Guidance

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between First Solar, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FSLR) repeated promises to investors and the results that ultimately emerged. Shareholders who purchased FSLR securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and lost money may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you qualify to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

First Solar shares dropped $33.09 per share, or 13.61%, on February 25, 2026, after the Company disclosed fourth quarter and full year 2025 results that missed expectations and issued lower-than-expected fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance. This followed an earlier $27.67 per share decline on January 7, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

The Promise

Throughout the Class Period, the Company projected confidence at every turn. On its Q1 2025 earnings call, management told investors that "the political and trade environment continues to be an overall long term favorable from a First Solar perspective." On its Q2 earnings call, the Company asserted that recent policy and trade developments had "strengthened First Solar's relative position in the solar manufacturing industry." In November 2025, a press release declared the Company was ready to "meet the moment" with a new South Carolina production facility. The day before the corrective disclosure, management released an economic impact study claiming First Solar could "deliver long-term economic value" for the American economy.

The Reality

The lawsuit contends these statements concealed a deteriorating operational picture. International production facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam faced mounting underutilization costs that would carry into 2026. A major customer, affiliates of British Petroleum, defaulted on 6.6 gigawatts of bookings. The new South Carolina facility required approximately $330 million in total program spend, including $260 million in capital expenditures and $70 million in non-capitalized relocation expenses, while production was not expected to begin until late 2026. When the Company finally reported results and guidance, the gap between its promises and its performance was stark.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

Tariff management : The Company promised contracts with "some form of tariff protection" for international deliveries; in reality, tariffs of 25% on Malaysia and 20% on Vietnam made importing finished goods uneconomical and forced production curtailments

: The Company promised contracts with "some form of tariff protection" for international deliveries; in reality, tariffs of 25% on Malaysia and 20% on Vietnam made importing finished goods uneconomical and forced production curtailments Market position : Management repeatedly characterized the environment as "long term favorable" and claimed its position had "strengthened"; instead, the Company lowered guidance multiple times, faced significant de-bookings, and experienced margin compression

: Management repeatedly characterized the environment as "long term favorable" and claimed its position had "strengthened"; instead, the Company lowered guidance multiple times, faced significant de-bookings, and experienced margin compression International facilities : Described as temporarily idled to preserve "optionality"; the action alleges underutilization persisted and was expected to continue negatively impacting 2026 performance

: Described as temporarily idled to preserve "optionality"; the action underutilization persisted and was expected to continue negatively impacting 2026 performance Customer demand : The Company entered 2025 claiming to be "oversold through 2026" for U.S. production; BP affiliates then defaulted on 6.6 gigawatts of contracted volume at $0.294 per watt

: The Company entered 2025 claiming to be "oversold through 2026" for U.S. production; BP affiliates then defaulted on 6.6 gigawatts of contracted volume at $0.294 per watt Onshoring solution: The South Carolina facility was presented as a margin-improving pivot; instead, it introduced $330 million in costs with no revenue contribution until late 2026 at the earliest

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The complaint charges that the Company overstated its capacity to manage U.S. tariff policy impacts and understated how significantly the underutilization of Malaysian and Vietnamese facilities, combined with the costly onshoring effort, would weigh on projected 2026 performance. When the true picture emerged through analyst downgrades and the Company's own disappointing results, shareholders absorbed combined per-share losses exceeding $60.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The contrast between First Solar's repeated reassurances about its tariff resilience and strengthened market position and the actual outcome raises serious questions about the accuracy of those representations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Start your claim now to pursue recovery of your FSLR losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 24, 2026

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY — Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until August 24, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSLR Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the FSLR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges First Solar made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to manage tariff impacts, the consequences of underutilizing international production facilities, and the challenges of onshoring operations to a new U.S. facility. When the true state of affairs was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did FSLR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 13.61%, a decline of $33.09 per share, on February 25, 2026 after the Company disclosed disappointing results and weak 2026 guidance. An earlier decline of $27.67 per share (10.29%) occurred on January 7, 2026 following a Jefferies downgrade. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do FSLR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my FSLR shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP