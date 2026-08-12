Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Datavault AI Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 5, 2026 - DVLT

A securities class action alleges that Datavault AI Inc. failed to disclose material information regarding the value of its partnerships, the resources of key counterparties, and activity on its Datavault Platform.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

DVLT shares fell $0.49 per share, or 19.44%, to close at $2.03 on October 31, 2025. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by October 5, 2026.

What the Complaint Alleges

The Company announced a series of corporate partnerships it characterized as significant, including a purported $150 million strategic investment and a $2 million non-refundable license fee. The complaint alleges that Datavault AI overstated the value and commercial significance of these arrangements because the counterparties allegedly lacked the financial resources to support the transactions. According to the complaint, one counterparty reported approximately $4.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, while another reported only $9,511 in cash in its most recent quarterly filing before the announced agreement.

The complaint further alleges that Datavault AI overstated the activity and commercial adoption of its blockchain-powered data exchange, which allegedly had minimal or no meaningful trading volume.

Key Allegations Concerning Platform Activity and Corporate Partnerships

The complaint alleges that activity on the Datavault Platform was minimal, despite the Company portraying the platform as a core component of its business strategy.

that activity on the Datavault Platform was minimal, despite the Company portraying the platform as a core component of its business strategy. According to the complaint, the exchange featured data assets of limited commercial value, including celebrity photographs and readily available historical weather information.

The lawsuit contends that the defense-sector partner had received no more than approximately $4.5 million in annual contract awards since 2002, including only about $3.1 million in 2025.

That partner's historical contracts involved conventional equipment, including hoses, piping, fuses, and electrical connectors, rather than the secure data and predictive intelligence solutions associated with the Company's defense-sector strategy.

The complaint alleges that Datavault acquired the underlying intellectual property at a reported value of approximately $210 million, primarily through the issuance of restricted stock.

How the Alleged Overstatements Affected Investors

"This case presents important questions about disclosure obligations in the data monetization and blockchain sector, particularly where the complaint alleges that announced partnership values could not have been supported by the counterparties' own reported cash positions," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY — Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until October 5, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DVLT Lawsuit

Q: What court was the DVLT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who is eligible to join the DVLT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased DVLT stock or securities between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the DVLT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Datavault AI overstated the value of its strategic partnerships, the activity and adoption of the Datavault Platform, and failed to disclose material information concerning Company leadership. The complaint alleges that these issues were revealed following a short-seller report, which caused the Company's stock price to decline.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my DVLT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP