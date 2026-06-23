Fuel Cycle Launches the Research Harness, Bringing Enterprise Market Research Teams into the Age of AI

A new framework purpose-built for market research, giving insights teams the consistency, memory, and control they need to trust AI with the work that matters.

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, the AI-powered consumer intelligence platform trusted by Fortune 500 brands, today announced the launch of the Fuel Cycle Research Harness, a framework purpose-built to help market research organizations run faster, smarter, and more efficiently using AI. Where AI agents handle the work of research, the Research Harness is what keeps them connected: operating from the same context, retaining memory across the full lifecycle of a study, and ensuring every agent stays aligned to what the research was built to answer. Each new study builds on the last, context is never lost between handoffs, and findings can be traced back to their source.

"Every vendor in this category has agents now. That was never the hard part. The hard part is what happens between the agents — making sure a survey-design agent and a data-quality agent and an analysis agent are operating off the same brief, the same audience rules, and the same brand guardrails, and that a research director can see exactly what each one did and why. That coordination layer is the Research Harness. It's not a feature. It's the difference between a chatbot that drafts a survey and a system you can actually run your insights function on." — Daryush Laqab, Chief Product & AI Officer, Fuel Cycle

The Research Harness changes what AI can reliably be asked to do and what's safe to bring in front of leadership. Post this

What This Means for Market Researchers

For insights professionals, the Research Harness changes what AI can reliably be asked to do and what's safe to bring in front of leadership. In practice, it means:

Context that compounds over time. Memory retained across studies means the next research question builds on everything the team has already learned, rather than starting from scratch.

Memory retained across studies means the next research question builds on everything the team has already learned, rather than starting from scratch. Insights that your leadership team can trust. When every step of a study is traceable back to its source, researchers can stand behind the insights they deliver with the same confidence as a fully human-run study.

Built for Market Research. Implemented by Fuel Cycle.

The Research Harness is not a general-purpose AI tool adapted for research. It is a framework specifically designed for market research, implemented directly within each client's environment by Fuel Cycle's research, technical, and customer teams. They build workflows around the studies clients have already run, the data they already have, and the way their insights function already operates. All data remains within the client's own infrastructure and nothing is used to train external models, so organizations retain complete ownership and control of their research assets.

"Researchers don't lose trust in AI because it gets an answer wrong once. They lose trust when they can't explain how the system got there. The Research Harness exists so that every insight Fuel Cycle's agents produce comes with its receipts — the brief it answered, the data it used, and the logic it followed. That's what lets a research team put their name on an AI-assisted finding and defend it in the room." — Rick Kelly, Chief Strategy Officer, Fuel Cycle

Availability

Fuel Cycle is now opening early access to Research Harness for select design partners. Design partners get direct input into how the product develops. Organizations ready to work with Fuel Cycle's team to implement agentic research workflows built around their specific environment can contact their Fuel Cycle representative or use the Contact Us page.

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle is the AI-powered consumer intelligence platform that enables Fortune 500 brands to generate continuous, actionable insights at the speed of business. The Fuel Cycle platform empowers insights, brand strategy, and customer experience teams to make faster, smarter decisions. For more information, visit fuelcycle.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Fuel Cycle