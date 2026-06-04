Fuel Cycle Appoints Former NVIDIA and Google AI Leader Daryush Laqab as Chief Product & AI Officer to Accelerate AI-Native Growth Strategy

Enterprise AI veteran brings two decades of product leadership from Google, NVIDIA, and JPMorgan Chase to Fuel Cycle

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fuel Cycle, the AI-powered consumer intelligence platform trusted by Fortune 500 brands, announced the appointment of Daryush Laqab as Chief Product & AI Officer, effective June 1, 2026. Daryush joins Fuel Cycle with more than 20 years of experience building and scaling enterprise AI products at some of the world's most influential technology companies.

In his new role, Daryush will lead Fuel Cycle's next phase of product development as Fuel Cycle doubles down on creating the first purpose-built market research AI. He will oversee the AI and Product vision, strategy, and execution across Fuel Cycle, with a focus on building the automation, intelligence, and speed that Market Research AI demands.

Daryush brings the rare combination of AI credibility, enterprise product leadership, and technical depth needed to help accelerate what Fuel Cycle is building. Across Google, NVIDIA, and JPMorgan Chase, he has led AI products and platforms at global scale — from launching Google Contact Center AI, speech recognition, and Speech-to-Text, to leading JPMorgan Chase's OmniAI platform and guiding AI infrastructure work at NVIDIA. His experience sits at the intersection of enterprise-grade AI, complex data systems, and real-world business workflows — exactly where the future of insights is moving.

Fuel Cycle is evolving from a research platform into Market Research AI. The company is building the infrastructure that lets insights teams move from question to decision faster: owned audiences, first-party data, proven research methods, and rigorous analytical tools. This strategic direction positions Fuel Cycle to help insights teams move beyond one-off studies toward always-on systems that can surface, validate, and operationalize consumer understanding across the business.

"This is a pivotal moment for Fuel Cycle as we expand our technology and deepen our investment in AI-driven consumer intelligence," said Bahram Nour-Omid, CEO of Fuel Cycle. "Daryush has built and scaled products at some of the most advanced technology organizations in the world, and his experience will help drive the next phase of growth and innovation across our platform."

"What drew me to Fuel Cycle was the opportunity to redefine how enterprises understand and act on consumer intelligence," said Daryush. "Research and decision-making have historically been too slow, fragmented, and difficult to scale. AI fundamentally changes that equation, and Fuel Cycle is uniquely positioned to lead the shift toward AI-First, always-on, intelligence-driven organizations."

The appointment underscores Fuel Cycle's commitment to AI-first product development as demand for automated, scalable consumer intelligence grows across the Fortune 500. Daryush's experience spanning AI infrastructure, enterprise platforms, and product strategy positions Fuel Cycle to expand its capabilities across DIY, hybrid, and full-service research workflows.

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle is the AI-powered consumer intelligence platform that enables Fortune 500 brands to generate continuous, actionable insights at the speed of business. The Fuel Cycle platform empowers insights, brand strategy, and customer experience teams to make faster, smarter decisions. For more information, visit fuelcycle.com.

Fuel Cycle Contact

Kalyn Stockman

Senior Manager, Corporate Marketing

Fuel Cycle

[email protected]

SOURCE Fuel Cycle