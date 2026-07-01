FuelRod Expands Swappable Power Network Across San Diego's Top Visitor Destinations

New FuelRod Service Now Available at USS Midway Museum and Balboa Park, Helping Visitors Stay Connected While Exploring Two of Southern California's Most Iconic Attractions

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FuelRod, the leader in swappable power on the go, today announced the expansion of its nationwide network with new installations at the USS Midway Museum and Balboa Park, bringing convenient access to portable power to two of San Diego's most iconic visitor destinations.

As mobile devices have become an essential part of the visitor experience, guests increasingly rely on their phones for tickets, navigation, photography, communication, rideshare services, and social sharing. FuelRod's growing presence throughout San Diego helps ensure visitors stay connected without interrupting their day searching for outlets or returning to their vehicles to recharge.

"San Diego is home to some of the country's most visited attractions, and today's guests rely on their mobile devices throughout their experience," said Joe Yeagley, Chief Operating Officer of FuelRod. "We're excited to expand the FuelRod Service across San Diego and help visitors stay connected while they explore everything these iconic destinations have to offer."

Together, the USS Midway Museum and Balboa Park welcome millions of visitors annually and represent two of Southern California's most recognizable destinations. Whether exploring a historic aircraft carrier, visiting world-class museums, or spending the day enjoying gardens, performances, and cultural attractions, guests increasingly rely on their mobile devices throughout the experience.

The new FuelRod installations support a growing need for convenient access to power at destinations where visitors often spend an entire day immersed in the experience.

Visitors now have access to FuelRod's latest generation of charging solutions through its Gen. 2 kiosks, including:

The FuelRod USB-C Kit, featuring 20% more power than the original FuelRod, delivered fully charged with included cables and adapters





The FuelRod MAX10, a 10,000mAh portable charger featuring wireless charging, MagSafe compatibility, dual USB-C ports, and included charging accessories

Both products are part of FuelRod's nationwide Swappable Power Network, allowing users to exchange depleted units for fresh, fully charged replacements at participating locations.

"FuelRod has been an excellent addition to our selection of services, putting the power directly into our guests' hands so they can make the most of their visit," said Brenda Castillo Sanchez, Senior Manager of Visitor Services at Balboa Park.

The San Diego expansion represents another milestone in FuelRod's continued growth across California and the United States. Today, the FuelRod Service can be found in airports, theme parks, museums, attractions, resorts, entertainment venues, retail centers, and other high-traffic destinations where consumers need power on the go.

By bringing convenient, swappable power to places where people travel, explore, and gather, FuelRod continues its mission of helping consumers stay connected when and where they need it most.

Visitors can locate nearby FuelRod kiosks using the FuelRod App, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or by visiting Fuel-Rod.com.

About FuelRod

FuelRod is the leader in swappable power on the go, offering a nationwide network of self-service kiosks that provide convenient access to portable charging solutions. With locations in more than 50 U.S. airports, major theme parks, museums, attractions, resorts, entertainment venues, and other top travel destinations, the FuelRod Service helps travelers and guests stay charged and connected wherever their journey takes them. FuelRod's growing lineup includes the USB-C FuelRod Kit and the FuelRod MAX10, both supported by the company's nationwide Swappable Power Network.

About USS Midway Museum

The USS Midway Museum is one of San Diego's most visited attractions, welcoming more than one million guests annually aboard the historic aircraft carrier. Visitors spend hours exploring exhibits, flight decks, and interactive experiences while relying on their mobile devices for photos, navigation, and sharing their visit.

About Balboa Park

Balboa Park is one of the nation's largest urban cultural parks and home to museums, gardens, performing arts venues, and visitor experiences that attract visitors from around the world. As guests explore the park's expansive campus, mobile devices have become an essential tool for navigation, tickets, photography, and staying connected throughout the day.

Media Contact:

Claudio Frescas

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

FuelRod

www.fuel-rod.com

SOURCE FuelRod