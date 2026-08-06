Knott's Berry Farm Upgrades Guest Experience with FuelRod's Next-Generation Swappable Power Network

New partnership brings USB-C FuelRod, Wireless MAX10, and FuelRod's Nationwide Swappable Power Network to one of Southern California's most iconic attractions.

BUENA PARK, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FuelRod, the company behind the Nationwide Swappable Power Network, today announced a new partnership with Knott's Berry Farm, bringing FuelRod's next-generation portable power experience to one of Southern California's most iconic attractions.

The partnership expands convenient access to portable power while strengthening FuelRod's growing Nationwide Swappable Power Network, giving both new and existing FuelRod customers another place to buy, swap, and stay powered.

FuelRod kiosk at Knott's Berry Farm. Photo courtesy of AtoZ Ears (@atozears) FuelRod

Through the partnership, Knott's Berry Farm guests now have convenient access to FuelRod's Gen. 2 kiosks, featuring the NEW USB-C FuelRod and the Wireless MAX10, making it easier than ever to stay powered throughout the day while enjoying one of the region's most beloved destinations.

Today's guests rely on their smartphones for nearly every part of their visit—from digital tickets and park maps to mobile ordering, ride photos, mobile payments, and capturing family memories. Running out of battery can quickly interrupt the experience. FuelRod helps guests stay connected with power that's ready to go, allowing them to spend more time enjoying the park and less time worrying about their battery.

Unlike traditional portable chargers that require users to stop and wait for a recharge, FuelRod's patented Swap & Go program allows eligible depleted FuelRods to be exchanged for a fresh, fully charged FuelRod at participating kiosks nationwide. The result is a portable power solution built around convenience, giving guests the freedom to keep exploring, riding, dining, and making memories—not searching for an outlet.

"Consumers shouldn't have to plan their day around their phone battery," said Joe Yeagley, Chief Operating Officer of FuelRod. "Our partnership with Knott's Berry Farm reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the guest experience through convenience and innovation. Every new location expands the reach of our Nationwide Swappable Power Network, giving both new and existing customers more places to stay powered wherever life takes them."

FuelRod's Gen. 2 kiosks feature:

NEW USB-C FuelRod with 20% more power than the original FuelRod

Wireless MAX10 featuring 10,000mAh capacity, wireless charging, and dual USB-C ports

Apple Pay®, Google Pay™, and contactless payment support

Modern touchscreen interface

Instant access to FuelRod's Nationwide Swappable Power Network

Every new FuelRod location strengthens the value of the network. Existing FuelRod customers gain another convenient place to buy and swap power, while first-time users can experience a portable power solution designed to keep them moving—not waiting beside an outlet.

Knott's Berry Farm represents another milestone in FuelRod's continued nationwide expansion across travel, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and other high-traffic destinations. As consumers increasingly depend on their mobile devices throughout the day, FuelRod remains focused on making swappable portable power more accessible wherever people travel, work, shop, and play.

Guests visiting Knott's Berry Farm can now purchase or swap a FuelRod at the park's new Gen. 2 kiosks and continue enjoying their day with power ready to go.

For more information or to find a FuelRod location, visit www.Fuel-Rod.com.

About FuelRod

FuelRod is the company behind the Nationwide Swappable Power Network, providing consumers with convenient access to portable power through self-service kiosks across North America. Through its patented Swap & Go program, customers can purchase or exchange eligible FuelRods at participating locations, making it easy to stay powered while traveling, working, shopping, or enjoying their favorite destinations. FuelRod's expanding network includes major airports, theme parks, hotels, healthcare facilities, convention centers, museums, entertainment venues, and other high-traffic destinations, helping people stay connected wherever life takes them.

About Knott's Berry Farm

Founded in 1920 in Buena Park, California, Knott's Berry Farm is one of Southern California's most iconic theme park destinations. The park features world-class roller coasters, family attractions, live entertainment, seasonal festivals, and the historic Ghost Town, offering guests a unique blend of classic charm and modern thrills.

Claudio Frescas

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

FuelRod

[email protected]

www.fuel-rod.com

SOURCE FuelRod