Sony FX5 5K Cinema Camera Announced - First Look YouTube Video at B&H Photo Video

Sony FX5 cinema camera incorporates three base ISO settings, 800, 4000, and 12,800, enabling wider image latitude and cleaner shadows in a variety of environments. High frame rate options include 5K 60p, 4.5K 120p, and FHD 240p, with 4K 240p coming in a future firmware update. The camera has a Dual Gain setting for increased shadow retention resulting in 16+ stops of dynamic range, vs the native 15+ stops. The XR2 chip also assists in subject recognition, subject tracking, and Auto-Tracing White Balance (ATW).

Sony FX5 5K Cinema Camera with Open Gate and 16-Bit X-OCN https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1989701-REG/sony_ilmefx5bb_fx5_cinema_camera.html

Product Highlights:

5K 16.6MP Stacked Full-Frame Sensor



5K60 Open Gate (3:2) & 5K120 (16:9)



Internal X-OCN Raw Recording



Triple Base ISO | Dual Gain Mode



3.5" 16:9 4-Axis Multi-Angle Touchscreen



AI-Powered Autofocus & White Balance



5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization



BIG 6 Menu System & Streamlined Controls



Dual CFexpress Type A/SDXC Card Slots



XLR-H2 XLR Handle Unit | Optional EVF

A standout feature is internal X-OCN (Extended Tonal Range Original Camera Negative) recording. This 16-bit linear raw codec produces smaller, easier to manage files compared to traditional Sony RAW and Apple ProRes, while still maintaining top level post-flexibility and over 280 trillion possible colors. The FX5 can record in the LT and custom varietals, as well as traditional XAVC codecs. XAVC options include HS-L422, HS-L420, S-I, S-L422, and S-L420 depending on recording format.

The FX5 has two CFexpress Type A/SDXC card slots and takes NP-SA100 batteries. The body is lightweight, at only 750g, and compact, measuring 5.3 x 3.11 x 3.39". The LCD monitor is 3.5" wide, compared to the 3" screen on the FX3, and is capable of 4-axis multi-angle adjustment. Users can still expect six assignable buttons and a versatile multi-function dial inherited from the VENICE 2. On the side of the camera is a full-size HDMI, two USB-C ports, a mic jack, a headphone port, and an Ethernet/Lan port. There are ¼-20" threads on the top, bottom, and sides of the camera.

The FX5 sports advanced AI-based Subject Recognition and Tracking with Human, Animal, and Bird modes, as well as improved In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) with roll correction and a Dynamic Active mode. Image monitoring options include histograms, zebra stripes, and customizable peaking, plus new false color, waveform, vector scope, and focus mapping functionality. Anamorphic De-Squeeze covers 1.3x, 1.5x, 1.6x, 1.8x, and 2.0x lenses. Connectivity features are headlined by tri-band Wi-Fi spanning 2.4, 5, and 6GHz networks for more stable connections.

The FX5 cinema camera is available by itself or bundled with a new 96 kHz / 32-bit float-capable XLR top handle. Additional optional accessories are a tilting removable 3.68M OLED EVF with wide color gamut compatibility and a peak brightness of 2500 cd/m², as well as a USB-C to BNC Timecode cable.

Learn More about the new Sony FX5 cinema with B&H Explora.

Sony FX5 Camera - First Look YouTube https://youtu.be/6RdhgnrT0ws

YouTube Video explained "what is xocn" https://youtu.be/q72DgAHww50

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo