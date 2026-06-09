Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. stock lost roughly half its value after the FDA flagged class-wide safety concerns about the entire PRC2 inhibitor drug class -- forcing immediate discontinuation of pociredicr and a full strategic review.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) shares fell approximately 50% on June 1, 2026, after the company disclosed that the FDA had raised safety concerns about PRC2 inhibition. Shareholders who lost money on their FULC investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Fulcrum disclosed that FDA feedback raised safety concerns related to PRC2 inhibition. Pociredir, the company's lead sickle-cell disease candidate, is a PRC2-targeting agent. On the same day, Fulcrum announced it was discontinuing the pociredir program and initiating a strategic review.

Prior to June 1, 2026, Fulcrum had been advancing pociredir through its Phase Ib clinical development for sickle cell disease. On the April 27, 2026 Q1 earnings call, CEO Alex Sapir stated that pociredir had "continued to be generally well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events reported to date" and that the company believed it had "about a 24-month head start over the next closest competitor." On June 1, 2026, Fulcrum disclosed via Form 8-K that FDA feedback raised safety concerns related to PRC2 inhibition.

FULC investors who suffered losses are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FULC Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the FULC investigation?A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased FULC securities and suffered financial losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the safety profile and regulatory prospects of pociredir and the PRC2 inhibitor class. When the FDA's class-wide safety concern was disclosed, the stock declined approximately 50%.

Q: What do FULC investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky?A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my FULC shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought FULC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP