Full Circle Lithium and FireFront Vietnam Partner to Expand FCL-X™ Distribution

Exclusive partnership positions Full Circle Lithium to address Vietnam's rapidly expanding lithium-ion battery fire protection market across electric mobility, energy storage, data centers, manufacturing and critical infrastructure.

Growing lithium-ion battery deployment and recent high-profile battery fires underscore the increasing need for advanced fire suppression technologies designed for thermal runaway events.¹²

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Lithium Corp. (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q) ("Full Circle Lithium" or the "Company"), a USA-based manufacturer of FCL-X™, its proprietary water-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing agent, is pleased to announce that FireFront Vietnam has been appointed the Company's exclusive distributor for Vietnam, representing the complete portfolio of FCL-X™ lithium-ion battery fire suppression products.

FireFront Vietnam is a specialized fire protection company dedicated to delivering advanced fire suppression technologies, technical consulting, customer training, live fire demonstrations, and nationwide distribution of innovative fire safety solutions. Under the exclusive agreement, FireFront Vietnam will lead market development, customer support, technical training, product demonstrations, and distribution of FCL-X™ throughout Vietnam.

The partnership provides Full Circle Lithium with access to one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies, where rapid electrification is accelerating deployment of electric vehicles, electric motorcycles, battery manufacturing, renewable energy systems, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), logistics infrastructure, airports, seaports, industrial manufacturing, and data centers. As lithium-ion battery usage continues to expand globally, so too do the unique fire safety challenges associated with thermal runaway events. Unlike conventional fires, lithium-ion battery fires can generate extreme temperatures, release hazardous gases, and reignite hours after initial suppression, creating increasingly complex risks for emergency responders, industrial operators, and critical infrastructure.

Vietnam has recently experienced several significant lithium-ion battery-related fires involving electric bicycles, electric scooters, residential charging incidents, manufacturing facilities, and battery-powered equipment, highlighting the growing need for specialized suppression technologies as electrification accelerates throughout the country.¹² FireFront Vietnam believes the Vietnamese market represents a significant opportunity to introduce advanced lithium-ion battery fire suppression technologies that support improved fire safety standards across both public and private sectors.

Target markets for FCL-X™ in Vietnam include:

Electric vehicles and electric motorcycles

Battery manufacturing facilities

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Data centers

Logistics and warehousing

Power generation

Airports and seaports

Fire and rescue agencies

Government organizations

Industrial and manufacturing facilities

FCL-X™ is Full Circle Lithium's proprietary water-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing technology developed to rapidly absorb heat, assist in controlling thermal runaway, and significantly reduce the risk of battery reignition. As global adoption of electrification continues, water-based suppression technologies are increasingly being recognized for their cooling performance, environmental compatibility, and effectiveness in managing the unique hazards presented by lithium-ion battery fires.

Carlos Vicens, Chief Executive Officer of Full Circle Lithium, commented:

"Vietnam represents an exciting growth opportunity for Full Circle Lithium as the country rapidly expands its electrification infrastructure across transportation, energy storage, manufacturing and critical industries. FireFront Vietnam brings strong technical expertise, local market knowledge and a shared commitment to advancing fire safety standards. Together, we look forward to introducing FCL-X™ to customers across Vietnam and helping organizations better prepare for the evolving challenges associated with lithium-ion battery technologies. This partnership represents another important step in our strategy to expand the global footprint of FCL-X™ while supporting safer adoption of electrification worldwide."

Phạm Văn Hòa, FireFront Vietnam's Managing Deputy Chief Executive Officer, added:

"Vietnam is entering a new era of electrification, driven by rapid growth in electric mobility, renewable energy, and battery energy storage. We believe this transformation requires a new generation of fire protection technologies. Through our exclusive partnership with Full Circle Lithium, FireFront Vietnam is proud to introduce FCL-X™ to the Vietnamese market and help customers improve lithium-ion battery fire safety across a wide range of industries."

The Company believes the appointment of FireFront Vietnam further strengthens Full Circle Lithium's international commercialization strategy as demand continues to increase for specialized solutions capable of addressing the unique risks associated with lithium-ion battery fires across transportation, energy storage, industrial applications and critical infrastructure.

The exclusive distribution agreement with FireFront Vietnam focuses on the all current FCL-X™ product lines but may change depending on market conditions and negotiations between the parties. The granting of exclusive distribution rights in Vietnam to FireFront Vietnam is based on a defined period and on meeting certain annual volume metrics. The Company retains the right to market any new products globally and may pursue additional distribution agreements worldwide, provided these do not conflict with any current distribution agreement already in place.

In addition, and to start the partnership, Full Circle Lithium and FireFront Vietnam will be participating in the Secutech+ Vietnam conference from September 9 to 12 in Hanoi, Vietnam at Booth A704. The conference focuses on AI, IoT, and ICT technologies powering smart applications in Vietnam, and offers a prime opportunity to reach key industry players in this rapidly growing market. The 19th edition will showcase comprehensive solutions for security, fire safety, and smart building on a unified platform with Fire & Safety Vietnam and SMABuilding Vietnam.

____________________ References ¹ Vietnam has experienced a number of widely reported lithium-ion battery fire incidents in recent years, including residential fires linked to charging electric bicycles and scooters, as well as fires involving battery-powered equipment and industrial facilities. Vietnamese fire authorities have issued repeated public safety warnings regarding lithium-ion battery charging, storage and handling as battery adoption accelerates. ² Vietnam's rapid growth in electric mobility, renewable energy deployment and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) continues to increase the use of lithium-ion batteries across multiple sectors, prompting increased focus on specialized fire safety solutions from government agencies, industry participants and fire protection professionals.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the lithium battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

About FireFront Vietnam

FireFront Vietnam is a fire protection company focused on providing advanced fire suppression solutions, fire safety equipment, and technologies that protect people and assets against increasingly complex fire risks. With the mission of introducing next-generation fire protection technologies to Vietnam, FireFront Vietnam provides not only products but also technical consulting, customer training, live demonstrations, and nationwide distribution services. FireFront Vietnam aims to become a long-term partner of government agencies, fire and rescue authorities, industrial enterprises, electric vehicle manufacturers, battery energy storage operators, data centers, airports, seaports, and organizations utilizing lithium-ion battery technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc